Committing these Masters no-no’s can get you tossed out

Paulk, who died in 2020 at age 85, used to tell a story about another volunteer who was helping him at the final hole. The gentlemen excused himself and told Paulk he needed to step away and take a break. Minutes turned into hours, and the helper never returned, prompting Paulk to inquire as to his whereabouts.

“I asked one of the Pinkertons if they had seen him, and they said, ‘He won’t be coming back,‘” Paulk said. “I thought he had gotten sick, and I was concerned. But that wasn’t it. They caught him using his cell phone and removed him from the premises.”

Think Augusta National takes its cell phone policy seriously?

Unlike PGA Tour events or USGA events, where fans are free to film and click away, cell phones are absolutely forbidden at the Masters. It’s the No. 1 way to get kicked off the course and have your badge permanently revoked.

The policy is so rigid that the words are printed in red ink in the tournament’s spectator guide.

It reads: “Electronic devices (including phones, laptops, tablets and beepers) are strictly prohibitied on the grounds at all times. … Violation of these policies will subject the ticket holder to removal from the grounds and the ticket purchaser to the permanent loss of credentials (tickets).”

Even reporters are not allowed to carry their cellphones onto the course. More than one writer has gotten in trouble for accidentally carrying a phone out of the press facility, although the warning is posted throughout the building.

The best idea is for patrons? Double check your pockets and make sure your cell phone isn’t there. And if you have one of those combination cell phone-wallet things, better leave it in the car or risk getting tossed.

Cameras are allowed on the grounds during practice rounds, so it’s OK to dust off the old 35 millimeter Nikon or that old digital camera. Just don’t bring the smartphone and expect to sneak a selfie at Amen Corner.

Visitors aren’t completely isolated from contact with the outside world. Patrons who need to make a call will find banks of phones at several areas around the course.

Here are three other ways to get in trouble at the Masters.

Reselling badges

Augusta National is the only authorized source of tickets to the Masters and access can be revoked at any time if any chicanery is suspected.

Patron tickets are valid for two gate entries each day. (The tickets are scanned when spectators go through security.) This allows visitors to make a trip to the car and drop off their bags of merchandise or hand them off to a family member or friend to use for the rest of the day.

But tickets may not be sold or rented through third-party agents, ticket brokers, travel agents, hospitality entities or scalpers. A ticket obtained through such manner will not be honored, if discovered, and will result in the permanent loss of ticket privileges for the original ticket holder.

It is believed that the club has electronic surveillance at areas of town where pop-up ticket brokers are known to do business. Better to not risk it – especially if you’re using the company’s tickets or the ones that have been in the family for generations.

No ‘mashed potatoes’

Masters’ etiquette prevents such boorish behavior from its patrons. And while you might hear an occasional “Go Dogs,” you are unlikely to hear an overserved chorus of “mashed potatoes” or “you da’ mans” coming from the gallery.

“Everyone is requested to display traditional customs of etiquette, decorum and behavior,” according to the spectator guide. “Although cheering and positive patron responses to great play are encouraged, unsolicited or consistent calls from the gallery are prohibited.”

No running

This is also spelled out in the spectator guide. “Running is not considered acceptable behavior,” it reads.

While this is unlikely to get you kicked out, it will likely warrant a scolding from a marshal or crossing guard.