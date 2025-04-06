Same issues lead to Atlanta United’s draw with Dallas

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said he saw improvement in his team but that positivity can’t be turned into points, and his team dropped two more at home in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The issues were the same as they’ve been for seasons that preceded Deila: an offense that does everything but score, and a defense that can’t hold its form for 90 minutes. Four times in seven matches, Atlanta United has scored one goal or less despite spending more than $30 million on attacking talent in the recent transfer window. It has just one shutout and a goal difference of minus-1.
“We don’t give away a lot, but then (opponent) scores on almost everything they get,” Deila said. “We need to score more, especially with how much play we had in and around their box, but I think that will come. We have the players who can do it, and of course.”
The issue has never been with the pedigrees of the players. Atlanta United started two (Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron) of its three Designated Players and another (Saba Lobjanidze) who was a former DP. Deila put Almiron at attacking midfielder and Lobjanidze on the right wing, where after last week’s 4-3 win against NYCFC he said they seemed to play better. Even without third DP Alexey Miranchuk, it was more than $35 million in attacking talent starting on Saturday.
It didn’t work as well against Dallas. Almiron created just one chance. His only shot on target was his successful penalty kick that give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. Lobjanidze had the other shot on goal and didn’t create any chances.
Brooks Lennon, playing right fullback underneath Lobjanidze and normally a consistent chance creator, continued his preference for putting crosses to the back post where teammates weren’t going. Conversely, Latte Lath put two crosses low and across the front of the goal but, again, no teammates were crashing the goal to turn the pass into the net.
“We had so many chances where the second pass was right at the goalkeeper, or the cross was not accurate enough, and these are areas that we have to be sharper,” Deila said. “Again, I see improvement in a lot of things, but it is very frustrating not to win this match.”
After Dallas scored, helped by a turnover by goalkeeper Brad Guzan and poor positioning by Stian Gregersen, Atlanta United pushed for the tying goal but couldn’t put a shot on target. Jamal Thiare came closest with a header that flew wide of the post. The cross was put in by Miranchuk, who came off the bench in the second half. Frequently, Atlanta United would methodically move the ball sideways around the top of Dallas’ box, unable to find or create a passing or shooting crease that might unlock the visitors’ compact shape. Deila said the team needed to play more quickly.
“I think we have to be like, more sharp in this final third and we to have to be clean,” midfielder Bartosz Slisz said. “I think that was the reason we didn’t win today. We have to keep going. We have to want to score more goals, like to be more sharp and I think this is the biggest reason we didn’t win today.”
Latte Lath said he thinks the team lacked the correct mental approach. They lacked ruthlessness.
“Don’t feel sorry for nobody, just kill the game and score, trust what we are doing,” he said.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
