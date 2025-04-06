Breaking: Questions arise after horse found dead on downtown Atlanta sidewalk, group says
Same issues lead to Atlanta United’s draw with Dallas

Atlanta United defender Stian Rode Gregersen #5 dribbles during the match against the FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 5, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United defender Stian Rode Gregersen #5 dribbles during the match against the FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 5, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said he saw improvement in his team but that positivity can’t be turned into points, and his team dropped two more at home in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The issues were the same as they’ve been for seasons that preceded Deila: an offense that does everything but score, and a defense that can’t hold its form for 90 minutes. Four times in seven matches, Atlanta United has scored one goal or less despite spending more than $30 million on attacking talent in the recent transfer window. It has just one shutout and a goal difference of minus-1.

“We don’t give away a lot, but then (opponent) scores on almost everything they get,” Deila said. “We need to score more, especially with how much play we had in and around their box, but I think that will come. We have the players who can do it, and of course.”

The issue has never been with the pedigrees of the players. Atlanta United started two (Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron) of its three Designated Players and another (Saba Lobjanidze) who was a former DP. Deila put Almiron at attacking midfielder and Lobjanidze on the right wing, where after last week’s 4-3 win against NYCFC he said they seemed to play better. Even without third DP Alexey Miranchuk, it was more than $35 million in attacking talent starting on Saturday.

It didn’t work as well against Dallas. Almiron created just one chance. His only shot on target was his successful penalty kick that give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. Lobjanidze had the other shot on goal and didn’t create any chances.

Brooks Lennon, playing right fullback underneath Lobjanidze and normally a consistent chance creator, continued his preference for putting crosses to the back post where teammates weren’t going. Conversely, Latte Lath put two crosses low and across the front of the goal but, again, no teammates were crashing the goal to turn the pass into the net.

“We had so many chances where the second pass was right at the goalkeeper, or the cross was not accurate enough, and these are areas that we have to be sharper,” Deila said. “Again, I see improvement in a lot of things, but it is very frustrating not to win this match.”

After Dallas scored, helped by a turnover by goalkeeper Brad Guzan and poor positioning by Stian Gregersen, Atlanta United pushed for the tying goal but couldn’t put a shot on target. Jamal Thiare came closest with a header that flew wide of the post. The cross was put in by Miranchuk, who came off the bench in the second half. Frequently, Atlanta United would methodically move the ball sideways around the top of Dallas’ box, unable to find or create a passing or shooting crease that might unlock the visitors’ compact shape. Deila said the team needed to play more quickly.

“I think we have to be like, more sharp in this final third and we to have to be clean,” midfielder Bartosz Slisz said. “I think that was the reason we didn’t win today. We have to keep going. We have to want to score more goals, like to be more sharp and I think this is the biggest reason we didn’t win today.”

Latte Lath said he thinks the team lacked the correct mental approach. They lacked ruthlessness.

“Don’t feel sorry for nobody, just kill the game and score, trust what we are doing,” he said.

