Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Galapagos tortoises at Philadelphia Zoo become first-time parents at nearly 100

A pair of critically endangered, nearly 100-year-old Galapagos tortoises at the Philadelphia Zoo have become first-time parents
25 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — A pair of critically endangered, nearly 100-year-old Galapagos tortoises at the Philadelphia Zoo have become first-time parents.

In an announcement Friday, the zoo said it is “overjoyed” at the arrivals of the four hatchlings, a first in its more than 150-year history. The babies are the offspring of female Mommy and male Abrazzo, the zoo's two oldest residents.

The quartet is being kept behind the scenes inside the Reptile and Amphibian House for now, “eating and growing appropriately,” the zoo said. They weigh between 70 and 80 grams, about the weight of a chicken egg. The first egg hatched on Feb. 27 and more that still could hatch are being monitored by the zoo's animal care team.

“This is a significant milestone in the history of Philadelphia Zoo, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this news with our city, region and the world,” President and CEO Jo-Elle Mogerman said in a statement.

“Mommy arrived at the Zoo in 1932, meaning anyone that has visited the Zoo for the last 92 years has likely seen her," she said. "Philadelphia Zoo’s vision is that those hatchlings will be a part of a thriving population of Galapagos tortoises on our healthy planet 100 years from now.”

Mommy is considered one of the most genetically valuable Galapagos tortoises in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' species survival plan. She is also the oldest first-time mom of the Western Santa Cruz Galapagos species. The last clutch of such tortoises to hatch at an AZA-accredited zoo was in 2019 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina. The San Diego Zoo, Zoo Miami and Honolulu Zoo also have breeding pairs.

The zoo plans a public debut of the hatchlings on April 23, as well as a naming contest.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The magnolia planted on the South Lawn by President Andrew Jackson is seen at left as President Joe Biden, from left, and first lady Jill Biden, joined by surviving families of service members, hold hands in prayer around a newly planted magnolia tree during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 30, 2022. The new tree was grown from a seed from the original. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

Historic tree to be cut down at the White House over safety concerns

Interior secretary orders national parks to be open and accessible as workforce is cut

Snatched pets and livestock deaths blamed on wolves prompt emergency in rural New Mexico

The Latest

FILE - New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Anthony, Howard, Redeem Team, Bird among those selected for Basketball Hall of Fame's 2025 class

4m ago

NY public schools tell Trump administration they won't comply with DEI order

8m ago

Israeli troops deploy to a new corridor across Gaza

12m ago

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp enteres the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia’s legislative session unfolded

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.