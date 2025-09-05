A.M. ATL: The wonders of Waffle House

Morning, y’all! It’s me, Tyler. I wrote A.M. ATL for a couple years until our bosses decided we needed even more initials in the newsletter and hired A.J.

DEATH BEHIND BARS

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

Last year was one of the deadliest ever inside Georgia prisons.

It’s still getting worse.

“We’re really just creating vast populations of people who are losing hope,” Atteeyah Hollie, deputy director of the Southern Center for Human Rights, told the AJC’s Chaya Tong. “They are being housed in unsafe places without people to protect them, and it just naturally breeds a level of death that we are seeing at this point.”

The basics from our latest report:

The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating 42 first-half-of-2025 deaths as possible homicides.

It “only” probed 66 such cases in all of 2024.

Prior AJC investigations found extreme understaffing, corruption and criminal enterprises like drug smuggling running rampant inside state prisons.

In response, Gov. Brian Kemp pitched north of $600 million in new funding, mostly to address staffing vacancies. The Legislature approved it earlier this year.

“We have worked tirelessly to address correctional staffing challenges, eradicate weapons and contraband in our facilities, employ new technology and resources to help keep our staff and inmates safe and set offenders on paths to success upon their release,” a Department of Corrections spokesman said.

Why should any of this matter to you?

The homicide victims are real people who deserve a chance to serve their time and go home. Like Domonique Cole — who was killed just days after being transferred from a mental health facility to Wilcox State Prison.

And less than two months before he was scheduled for release.

Read the full article for more of his story.

THE WAFFLE HOUSE EXPERIENCE

I live about 2 miles from the original Waffle House in Avondale Estates. It is now a museum. I hadn’t visited until Saturday, when the South’s home for hash browns and hijinks held its version of a 70th birthday bash. We ate free waffles, bought some merch and goofed around in a touched-up version of the first restaurant (my 6-year-old wishfully bit into the fake bacon).

A peep at a throwback menu showed waffles were 40 cents, or 75 if you want a couple of eggs, too. Coffee? A dime.

Then there was stuff like this:

Chicken noodle soup (30 cents)

Pear salad with cheese (35 cents)

Filet mignon ($1.50)

TAKE HOME A WHOLE PIE ($1.25)

That’s exactly how it was listed, so not sure what kind of pies were on offer. But at that price, do you really need to know more?

🤔 I was gonna ask y'all to tell me your usual order (I do a patty melt and hash browns, with a waffle on the side). But here's what I really want to know: What is the weirdest thing you've ever witnessed at Waffle House?

HYUNDAI UPDATES

Credit: Corey Bullard/AP Credit: Corey Bullard/AP

The fallout from last week’s massive raid at the Hyundai Metaplant near Savannah took a few turns over the weekend.

On Sunday, South Korean leaders said they had secured the eventual release of the hundreds of Korean nationals swept up in the raid.

“However,” one official said, “some administrative procedures remain, and once they’re completed, a chartered plane will depart to bring back our citizens.”

About 300 South Koreans were among the 475 workers detained during the incident, which represented the largest single immigration raid in the history of Homeland Security Investigations.

Immigrants who crossed the border illegally or overstayed visas were among those swept up in the raid — as were workers who entered through the Visa Waiver Program.

AJC immigration report Lautaro Grinspan explains more here, but that’s basically a program that lets folks from certain countries enter the U.S. without a visa.

South Korea is one of those countries, but there are restrictions on visitors’ activity while in the States — including a ban on employment.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

LOOKING FOR A BOOK?

Our friend Suzanne Van Atten offers up a look at seven books from Southern authors scheduled for release this fall. They include an account of friendship with folk singer John Prine, a revealing memoir from a leader on Southern food and a “new” work from Harper Lee of “To Kill a Mockingbird” fame.

I’ve got mixed feelings on the existence of that last one … but I’ll probably read it anyway.

📖 Also: I’d personally recommend “The Man No One Believed: The Untold Story of the Georgia Church Murders” by my pal and former AJCer Joshua Sharpe (more info here). He’s got a local event coming up Thursday, too.

HEARTBREAK AT THE BENZ

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

I know A.J. doesn’t do a whole lot of sports here … but I can’t help myself. And a friend or co-worker’s probably gonna bring it up, so you might as well be in the loop, right? 🏈 Anyway: The new-look Falcons opened their season Sunday against the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was a wild one. Tampa penalties, successful challenges and diving plays by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put the Falcons up three with about two minutes left. They quickly surrendered a Tampa touchdown to go down 23-20, then marched all the way down the field again — only for kicker Younghoe Koo (already on thin ice after a shaky 2024) to miss what would’ve been a game-tying field goal.

Major bummer.

🏈 More football notes: Georgia and Georgia Tech both won over the weekend and have big matchups with Tennessee and Clemson, respectively, coming up next.

NEWS BITES

4 Georgia players earn $100K in Powerball drawing

Jackpots are nice, but this is all I’m really asking for.

Socks’ Love Barbecue changes ownership Big news on the Forsyth County meat scene (and other updates from the dining world). What airline delays taught us about Atlanta traffic

You can only control what you can control, the Gridlock Guy says.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 8, 1996

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal: PSC favors Georgia Power over ratepayers, suit claims. The staff of the state Public Service Commission concluded last fall that Georgia Power Co. was earning as much as $63 million a year more than it needed for a fair and reasonable profit. The staff recommended a full public rate review. Instead, the PSC decided last winter — after only token input from consumers — to increase Georgia Power’s profits. That decision went virtually unnoticed until a consumer advocacy group filed suit recently in Fulton Superior Court claiming the action illegally gives Georgia Power shareholders an $87 million-a-year windfall at consumers’ expense.

It’s fascinating to see how long certain tensions in the city have been going on. To this day, public trust in the PSC is shaky.

ONE MORE THING

