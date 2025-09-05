Business

475 arrested in unprecedented immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai EV site

Georgia raid was the ‘largest single site enforcement operation’ in Homeland Security Investigations’ history, agency says.
The Hyundai Metaplant, an electric vehicle assembly factory, opened in October 2024 along I-16 west of Savannah. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America)
The Hyundai Metaplant, an electric vehicle assembly factory, opened in October 2024 along I-16 west of Savannah. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America)
By
1 hour ago

Federal officials announced Friday they detained 475 people at a construction site on the Hyundai Metaplant campus near Savannah during a Thursday operation, the largest single immigration raid in the history of Homeland Security Investigations.

Steven Schrank, special agent in charge of HSI Atlanta, said the arrests stemmed from a monthslong investigation into alleged undocumented and illegal work at a battery plant under construction in Bryan County. The battery factory is part of Hyundai Motor Group’s 3,000-acre Metaplant site, a $12.6 billion project, including the battery facility, that has been touted by Georgia leaders as the largest economic development deal in state history.

“This, in fact, was the largest single site enforcement operation in the history of Homeland Security Investigations across the country,” Schrank said at a Friday morning news conference in Savannah.

South Korea expresses ‘concern’ over U.S. immigration raid at Hyundai's Georgia plant

The operation included a criminal search warrant and involved the battery factory jointly developed by Korean companies Hyundai and LG Energy Solutions. The raid paused construction of the battery facility, but did not impact operations of the adjacent electric vehicle manufacturing plant that opened in October, according to a Hyundai spokesperson.

Officials for Hyundai, LG and their joint venture said they are cooperating with law enforcement. LG told media outlets that executives and other employees of the Korean company were swept up in the immigration raid.

Schrank confirmed that a “majority” of the 475 arrests were Korean nationals, but further details were not disclosed. Schrank said no charges have been filed as part of the investigation.

Construction deaths, injuries at Hyundai’s Georgia EV plant draw scrutiny

While serving the search warrant and collecting evidence as part of a probe into alleged violations of employment laws and other matters, federal agents ascertained that hundreds of individuals on site did not have current lawful status, Schrank said.

“The (arrested) employees worked for a variety of different companies that were on the site. It was not just the parent company, but also subcontractors,” Schrank said. “… We continue to work on the investigation of who exactly worked for what companies.”

The situation prompted concern among South Korea’s political leadership.

“The economic activities of our investment companies and the rights and interests of our citizens must not be unjustly violated during U.S. law enforcement proceedings,” Lee Jaewoong, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, said at a Seoul news conference Friday, according to multiple media outlets.

— This is a developing story. Return to AJC.com for updates.

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

More Stories

The Latest

Hyundai Metaplant

475 arrested in unprecedented immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai EV site

1h ago

Hundreds detained in immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai Metaplant site

The Okefenokee Swamp is safe for now, but talk of mining near it hasn’t stopped

Keep Reading

‘Easy money’: How ICE teamed up with police to arrest immigrants in Savannah

Kemp sending 300 Georgia Guard troops to D.C. amid Trump’s crackdown

1h ago

Construction on colossal and ‘dicey’ Georgia interchange won’t end soon

Featured

Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant

Hundreds detained in immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai Metaplant site

Words of Muscogee (Creek) take prominent perches on Macon street signs

The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize