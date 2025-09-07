“Everything went up in the last four or five years, dramatically, and our commodity prices haven’t gone up to offset the losses,” Davis said.

Some farmers who will see benefits from the new law worry they will be offset by tariffs, leaving producers like Davis feeling concerned about future finances.

“I lose sleep every night over this,” said Davis, chairman of the Georgia Cotton Commission.

Georgia U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, a Democrat from Albany, expects farmers’ exports to suffer from levies charged by foreign ports in retaliation for tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imports to the United States. “Tariffs will hurt some of our producers tremendously as they try to export some of the agricultural products that they produce in this country,” he said. “And to address that, the administration will have to try to make those farmers whole in some way.” He also said the agricultural-related provisions in the spending law have shortcomings, including cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

“We should be able to protect our farmers, and we should be able to provide nutrition,” Bishop said.

Critics say the price protections in the law won’t provide the same relief to all farmers. The National Farm Coalition, which advocates for small farmers, said the law doesn’t meaningfully support independent farmers. Small fruit and vegetable growers won’t see the same relief as larger producers who received a bump in reference prices. There are about 570 farmers in Hall County, mostly growing fruits, berries and tree nuts. But the county is projected to receive an additional $202,000 in aid over the next decade. That’s one quarter of 1% of the aid coming to Colquitt, which has 430 farmers. Ford Ramsey, an associate professor at the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said that how the state’s agriculture sector could be affected by tariffs depends on the crop. He said there could be concern that if a tariff is imposed on a country that imports a large quantity of a particular product, such as cotton, that country may place a retaliatory tariff on it. “We saw a lot of that during the first trade war, during the first Trump administration,” he said.

The provisions in the spending law aiding farmers, he said, are a major cushion for agriculture.

Davis is unsure about what the future holds. If the same trends of rising input costs and farm consolidation persist, he said, it will become increasingly difficult for family farms to stay in business.

Within the last three years, Davis said he’s run at a loss.

“You’ve got to stop the bleeding at some point in time,” he said.