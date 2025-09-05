Bookshelf: 7 new Southern books for your fall reading list

“35 Natural Wonders of Georgia to See Before You Die.” The Altamaha River. Providence Canyon. Brasstown Bald. Okefenokee Swamp. Those are just a few of the sites highlighted in this survey of the state’s most beautiful, biodiverse, geologically significant places by Charles Seabrook, nature columnist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Accompanying Seabrook’s elegant descriptions of each location’s unique qualities are gorgeous illustrations featuring the paintings and field sketches of artist Ann Litrel. (UGA Press, Oct. 15)

“The Land of Sweet Forever.” The publishers are playing it close to the vest — advance copies are embargoed and the cover design has yet to be revealed. But the estate of “To Kill a Mockingbird” scribe Harper Lee has excavated her archives to release this collection of “early short fiction and later nonfiction” on “the Alabama schoolyards of Lee’s youth to the luncheonettes and movie houses of midcentury Manhattan,” according to the publisher’s website. Lee biographer Casey Cep, author of “Furious Hours,” provides the introduction. (Harper, Oct. 21)

“Dark Sisters.” When pushed too far, three female protagonists in three different eras — 1750, 1953 and 2007 — invoke a devastating power to challenge the patriarchy and assert autonomy within their oppressive environments in Atlanta author Kristi DeMeester’s haunting feminist horror tale. Witchcraft and an ancient legend are deployed in this sprawling saga to battle misogyny, homophobia and the iron-fisted grip of a religious cult determined to render women subservient. (St. Martin’s Press, Dec. 9)

