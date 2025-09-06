Politics
Politics

Some Georgia Democrats join GOP push for hand-marked paper ballots

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson and two prominent state senators back switch from Georgia’s touchscreen-and-printer voting system.
Fulton County resident Andrea Martinez (left) is seen casting her ballot inside the Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta during Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Fulton County resident Andrea Martinez (left) is seen casting her ballot inside the Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta during Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

In a rare show of bipartisanship in Georgia elections, a few prominent Democratic lawmakers are supporting a Republican effort to move toward hand-marked paper ballots.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson is the most prominent Georgia Democrat so far to embrace the Republican proposal for a test-run of filling out ballots by hand instead of by machine during this November’s elections.

Although Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office quickly rejected the idea this week, state lawmakers could consider bills for hand-marked paper ballots when they return to the Capitol in January.

“It’s time for Georgia elections to be conducted free from the substantial threat of undetectable electronic manipulation,” said Johnson, a Democrat from Lithonia. “Hand-marked paper ballots will eliminate that threat.”

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, addresses the Georgia delegation breakfast at the Hyatt Regency on Thursday, August 22, 2024, during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

State Sen. Elena Parent and state Rep. Jasmine Clarke, both Atlanta-area Democrats, have also backed a voting system that includes hand-marked paper ballots. The Georgia House Democratic Caucus declined to comment Friday.

All Georgia voters currently are required to use touchscreens that print out ballots with computerized QR codes. Then scanning machines read the QR codes to record votes.

House Governmental Affairs Chairman Victor Anderson said legislators need to find a way to comply with a 2024 state law that requires the elimination of QR codes by July 1, 2026. Hand-marked paper ballots rely on bubbled-in ovals instead of computer-generated QR codes.

“It crosses partisan lines of people who distrust the current technology,” said Anderson, a Republican from Cornelia. “Let’s figure out the best decision for the voters of Georgia, keeping in mind policy, accuracy and performance rather than pure politics.”

State Rep. Victor Anderson, R-Cornelia, speaks in favor of an election bill at the House of Representatives in the Capitol in Atlanta on the last day of the legislative session, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Anderson said he hasn’t taken a position on hand-marked paper ballots.

In recent years, election bills have usually been decided along party lines. Almost every Democrat opposed the 2019 legislation that required touchscreens, and nearly all Republicans supported it.

Republican opposition to the election equipment manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems has grown since President Donald Trump’s narrow loss in 2020, although allegations of widespread fraud have never been substantiated.

State Rep. Debra Bazemore, a Democrat from South Fulton, said she’s skeptical of switching the state’s voting equipment again.

“We need to make sure that we allow the people to speak with our votes and then accept the results, and stop changing the system back and forth,” said Bazemore, a member of the committee that handles election bills.

ExploreWith midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

The state Senate already passed a bill this year calling for hand-marked paper ballots, and it’s now pending in the state House, where Republicans hold a 100-80 majority.

Parent, an Atlanta Democrat, said her support of a hand-marked paper ballot pilot project would depend on its feasibility and support from election officials.

“I have long been interested in a system that utilized hand-marked paper ballots and ballot scanners,” Parent said. “I think it is more secure and more representative of the voters’ intent because they can’t check a QR code.”

Although purchasing new statewide voting equipment probably isn’t realistic before next year’s elections, Anderson said lawmakers will try to find an interim solution early next year ahead of the 2026 elections.

Georgia’s existing ballot scanners are able to read hand-marked paper ballots, but Anderson said in a letter to Raffensperger this week that he needs to evaluate technology needs, accessibility for voters with physical disabilities, training requirements, ballot printing costs and voter satisfaction.

About the Author

Mark Niesse is an enterprise reporter and covers elections and Georgia government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and is considered an expert on elections and voting. Before joining the AJC, he worked for The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Alabama. He also reported for The Daily Report and The Santiago Times in Chile.

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Workers sort absentee ballots at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections building. Under GOP lawmakers' proposal, the secretary of state would ask counties and cities to voluntarily participate in the trial of hand-marked paper ballots during the election for Public Service Commission on Nov. 4. Daniel Varnado/gor the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Republican lawmakers push for hand-marked ballots in November election

Lawmakers overseeing Georgia's election laws called for a test-run of hand-marked paper ballots this fall, a move away from touchscreen voting.

Democrats look to hold state House seats and chip away at GOP dominance

Many of the Dems seeking higher office are in blue districts, leaving the party to think they can safely keep those seats with new candidates and also win some red districts.

Automatic voter registration could be in jeopardy in Georgia

Georgia lawmakers will decide whether to roll back automatic voter registration, which has resulted in high numbers of voters but led to some criticism.

The Latest

A Georgia National Guardsman stands watch in front of the Georgia state Capitol in 2020. (AJC 2020)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Kemp’s National Guard deployment to DC splits Georgia leaders, veterans

16m ago

Judge says hormone replacement therapy for some inmates can continue, for now

Kemp sending 300 Georgia Guard troops to D.C. amid Trump’s crackdown

Featured

The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is seen on March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Credit: AP

Hundreds detained in immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai Metaplant site

Federal immigration agents Thursday conducted an operation at the Hyundai Motor Group factory site near Savannah.

Words of Muscogee (Creek) take prominent perches on Macon street signs

Phonetic Muscogee translations of English words now appear on street signs in Macon, Georgia, near Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.

The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize

Employees who operate Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Plane Train said in a statement that their group is interested in better pay and benefits.