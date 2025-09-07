More than a dozen Georgia Lottery players scored big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, as did two lucky players from Missouri and Texas who will split the lottery’s historic jackpot.
The jackpot came in at roughly $1.79 billion, which was the second largest ever won since the game’s 1992 inception.
“Congratulations to our newest Powerball jackpot winners and the Missouri Lottery and Texas Lottery for selling the winning tickets,” Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, said in a statement. “Each $2 ticket sold during this Powerball jackpot run gave players a chance at the prize, while also supporting vital public programs and services in their communities — and that’s worth celebrating!”
In Georgia, 16 winners matched the four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball to each earn $50,000.
But four of them selected the power play option to double that amount with the 2x multiplier.
The numbers to match for Saturday’s drawing were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 with a Powerball of 17.
Three of the $100,000 winners purchased their tickets at Neighbors Market at 14656 Brown Bridge Road in Covington, Shell Food Mart at 6360 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch and Flash Foods at 110 W. Spring St. in Mount Vernon. The other bought their ticket online via the Georgia Lottery website.
Among the $50,000 winning tickets, two were bought on the Georgia Lottery website and two were purchased in Atlanta. They were specifically sold at:
- Pilot Travel Center at 319 Deer Head Cove Road in Rising Fawn
- Circle K at 3008 Alabama Ave. in Bremen
- Dependable Stores at 1991 Marietta Blvd. in Atlanta
- DJ One Stop at 1850 Ga. 85 South in Fayetteville
- Citgo Quik Mart at 765 McFarland Parkway in Alpharetta
- Murphy Express at 277 Norman Drive in Valdosta
- Raceway at 1406 N. Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta
- Publix at 905 Memorial Drive in Atlanta
- Big E’s Country Store at 2100 Cordele Road in Albany
- Graham Country Boy Mini Mart at 9834 Golden Isles West in Baxley
Saturday’s drawing would have earned the record for most consecutive drawings (42) without a jackpot winner. The previous record was a 41-drawing streak that ended with a $1.3 billion win in Oregon last year.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. The largest jackpot was just over $2 billion, with that ticket sold in California in November 2022.
