But four of them selected the power play option to double that amount with the 2x multiplier.

The numbers to match for Saturday’s drawing were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 with a Powerball of 17.

Three of the $100,000 winners purchased their tickets at Neighbors Market at 14656 Brown Bridge Road in Covington, Shell Food Mart at 6360 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch and Flash Foods at 110 W. Spring St. in Mount Vernon. The other bought their ticket online via the Georgia Lottery website.

Among the $50,000 winning tickets, two were bought on the Georgia Lottery website and two were purchased in Atlanta. They were specifically sold at:

Pilot Travel Center at 319 Deer Head Cove Road in Rising Fawn

Circle K at 3008 Alabama Ave. in Bremen

Dependable Stores at 1991 Marietta Blvd. in Atlanta

DJ One Stop at 1850 Ga. 85 South in Fayetteville

Citgo Quik Mart at 765 McFarland Parkway in Alpharetta

Murphy Express at 277 Norman Drive in Valdosta

Raceway at 1406 N. Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta

Publix at 905 Memorial Drive in Atlanta

Big E’s Country Store at 2100 Cordele Road in Albany

Graham Country Boy Mini Mart at 9834 Golden Isles West in Baxley

Saturday’s drawing would have earned the record for most consecutive drawings (42) without a jackpot winner. The previous record was a 41-drawing streak that ended with a $1.3 billion win in Oregon last year.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. The largest jackpot was just over $2 billion, with that ticket sold in California in November 2022.