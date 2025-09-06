Business Despite many late nights, Waffle House still looking good at 70 The iconic diner chain celebrates 70 years today with an event at the Waffle House Museum. In this 2005 photo, Waffle House founders Joe Rogers Sr., left, and Tom Forkner pose in front of a restaurant in Norcross. The Southern diner chain began 70 years ago this month. (Ric Feld/AP)

Tom Forkner was assigned to the Manhattan Project. Joe Rogers Sr. was a B-24 pilot trainer. But after World War II, the two would become neighbors in Avondale Estates, where they would start a 24-hour diner, now famous for its simplicity and scattered hash browns. But after World War II, the two would become neighbors in Avondale Estates, where they would start a 24-hour diner, now famous for its simplicity and scattered hash browns.

On Labor Day 1955, Forkner and Rogers opened the first Waffle House in the small DeKalb County community. Seventy years later, the chain has grown to more than 2,000 locations in 25 states, including about 400 restaurants in Georgia. Waffle House and its glowing yellow sign, over the years, cemented itself as a cultural icon. It’s been in lyrics of songs, graced movie scenes, and served as a barometer for severe weather events. Waffle House and its glowing yellow sign, over the years, cemented itself as a cultural icon. It’s been in lyrics of songs, graced movie scenes, and served as a barometer for severe weather events. A mini guide to Waffle House: Everything you need to know about the iconic Atlanta chain On Saturday, Waffle House will celebrate its anniversary where it all began. An event is planned at the Waffle House Museum, located at 2719 East College Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, Waffle House will celebrate its anniversary where it all began. An event is planned at the Waffle House Museum, located at 2719 East College Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will feature a food truck, music and access to the museum.

The late chef and television host Anthony Bourdain once said of Waffle House: “It is indeed marvelous, an irony-free zone, where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. Where everybody, regardless of race, creed, color or degree of inebriation, is welcomed. … It never closes. It is always, always faithful. Always there for you.” The late chef and television host Anthony Bourdain once said of Waffle House: “It is indeed marvelous, an irony-free zone, where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. Where everybody, regardless of race, creed, color or degree of inebriation, is welcomed. … It never closes. It is always, always faithful. Always there for you.”

1 / 22 1955: The first Waffle House opens in Avondale Estates. The restaurant has since been turned into the Waffle House Museum. But it all started as a sort of side gig between two friends, Julia Ludwiczak Buschman, Waffle House archivist and museum curator, shared at a lecture this week. After the war, Forkner and Rogers pivoted to different careers. Forkner, who grew up in Avondale Estates, worked in his family’s real estate business. Rogers, a native of Jackson, Tennessee, was a division manager for 24-hour restaurant chain Toddle House, known for its high counter service and stainless steel interior. Photographer captures Waffle House diners’ view of the world The pair met when Rogers moved to Atlanta and bought a house from Forkner in Avondale Estates, a planned community adorned with Tudor-style architecture. “That friendship grew into a 60-year business partnership bound only by a handshake,” says a 2017 memorial for the late Rogers. “That friendship grew into a 60-year business partnership bound only by a handshake,” says a 2017 memorial for the late Rogers.

Forkner pestered Rogers to open a Toddle House in Avondale Estates, Buschman said, but it wasn’t a busy enough area for the chain. They decided to go in on a new concept, pooling together $4,000 in savings to open Waffle House on East College Avenue, according to the DeKalb History Center. “They both did not quit their day jobs for this,” Buschman said. “They thought maybe they could send their kid to college. You know, that would be that.” Joe Rogers Sr., at left, and Tom Forkner in 2008 when the site of the first Waffle House reopened as a museum. (Frank Niemeir/AJC) Rogers would head back to Tennessee with a Toddle House promotion, and Forkner ran the restaurant, branching out with new locations. The second Waffle House opened at the corner of Peachtree and 10th streets in Midtown Atlanta.

When the Toddle House business fell apart, Rogers returned to Waffle House, and the company started franchising. “That is when, in the 60s, we really start to grow,” Buschman said. Waffle House today is a top 24-hour chain and a Southern landmark, with about 45,000 hourly employees across all its locations. “Our job is to make people feel better because they ate with us,” Rogers said in a 2004 interview. Joe Rogers III helms the company today. The first Waffle House in Avondale Estates only operated until the 1970s and was sold off, Buschman said. But on its 50th anniversary, Waffle House bought it back. In 2008, it reopened as the Waffle House Museum. “Our job is to make people feel better because they ate with us,” Rogers said in a 2004 interview. Joe Rogers III helms the company today. The first Waffle House in Avondale Estates only operated until the 1970s and was sold off, Buschman said. But on its 50th anniversary, Waffle House bought it back. In 2008, it reopened as the Waffle House Museum.