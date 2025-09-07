AP Poll Top 25 for Week 3: Georgia drops heading into Tennessee matchup
Bulldogs fall to No. 6, Volunteers No. 15 in latest college football poll.
Coach Kirby Smart (right) — pictured greeting offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (center) after their win Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, against Austin Peay — and Georgia travel to play Tennessee on Saturday. The Bulldogs haven't lost in Neyland Stadium since 2015. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Both teams faced Football Championship Subdivision foes on Saturday. Georgia came away with a meager 28-6 win over Austin Peay.
After the game, Kirby Smart fielded plenty of questions about Georgia’s offense and what it has to clean up.
“We’ve got to find ways to be explosive,” Smart said. “I mean, you’ve got to be able to throw the ball downfield and take shots. And that’s probably the toughest thing that I’ve been most disappointed in.”
As for the Volunteers, they hammered East Tennessee State 72-17. That result comes a week after Tennessee beat Syracuse in Atlanta to open the season.
Georgia has had a lot of success against Tennessee under Smart. The Bulldogs have won eight straight games against the Volunteers. He is 4-0 in Neyland Stadium as a coach, winning each game by at least 20 points.
If the Bulldogs do that again Saturday, it would be fairly surprising. Georgia is a 7-point favorite to open the week.
Saturday will be the first road start for Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. He will be entering a difficult road environment, one Smart hopes he is ready for.
“It’s always an adventure,” Smart said. “We’ve been preparing for that, knowing that all along it’s going to be different when you go up there. You’ve got to be prepared for it. You’ve got to have confidence in your plan. You’ve got to go execute as a unit. It’s not you against 100,000. It’s you against 11-11.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
