News
News

A.M. ATL: The field is set

Plus: College victories, Atlanta author milestone
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! This is the part where we talk about the weather. Wet, huh? It’s going to stay rainy today, with flood watches across the state. I don’t care how hard it pours — I’ll still take a walk outside to enjoy the 60-something-degree temperatures.

Let’s get to it.

ATLANTA GETS READY FOR ELECTION TIME

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will make a run for a second term this fall, and several City Council seats are up for grabs.

Credit: Ben Hendren/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren/AJC

In just a few months, Atlantans will cast their votes in the mayoral election and select a full slate of City Council members. Needless to say, things are ramping up at City Hall.

  • Candidates will submit qualifying paperwork on Aug. 18, officially setting the field.
  • Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is already going hard in hopes of a second term. However, the current Atlanta City Council president and two council members announced they won’t run for reelection. Those should be interesting races.

🔎 READ MORE: What to know about November’s elections

Meanwhile, former football coach Derek Dooley officially entered the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia yesterday with the blessing of Gov. Brian Kemp.

  • Dooley doesn’t have any political experience, but Kemp and his advisers are hoping Dooley’s ties to the popular governor will make up for that minor detail.
  • He’ll face two heavyweights in the primaries, though: U.S. Reps. Mike Collins and Buddy Carter.

🔎 READ MORE: How Kemp plans to back Dooley

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

BIG WINS FOR TOP GA UNIVERSITIES

UGA brought a record number of new research-based products to market in FY 2024.

Credit: Courtesy Andrew Tucker, UGA

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy Andrew Tucker, UGA

UGA is No. 1

The University of Georgia topped an annual survey of number of commercial products brought to market based on university research. In simpler terms, UGA develops life-changing stuff.

Some of the 69 new research-based products released in FY 2024 include poultry vaccines, biodegradable plastics, disaster preparedness technology, biomedical research tools and several new plant varieties.

🦴 READ MORE: Details about new products coming out of UGA research

Tech closes in on $2B

In town, Georgia Tech just hit a fundraising record with $300 million raised in FY 2024. The school’s “Transforming Tomorrow” campaign aims to raise $2 billion by the end of 2027.

With the latest windfall, it’s sitting pretty at $1.6 billion raised since the campaign began in 2018.

🐝 READ MORE: How Tech plans to use the money

SCAM ALERT

If the police call asking for money, hang up. Local law enforcement agencies warned of a new scam going around Atlanta in which people impersonate police to demand payments over the phone.

  • The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett police and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office have all reported instances of scam attempts in the last few months.
  • Like many phone scams, the premise is upsetting. Callers threaten people with arrest on an outstanding warrant or some other charge if they don’t pay up. In Gwinnett, scammers asked for payment for traffic tickets.
  • Here’s how to tell it’s a scam: Police simply don’t call people demanding payment by phone. In the case of the Gwinnett parking ticket scam, a spokesperson said the police department doesn’t even handle such matters.

🔎 READ MORE: Important info for anyone vulnerable to phone scams (pass it on)

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

The State Department wants applicants for business and tourist visas in the U.S. to post a bond of up to $15,000 to enter the country. If it comes to pass, untold numbers of people would be priced out of the process.

💰 Tesla awarded CEO Elon Musk about $29 billion in restricted stock shares. Six months ago, a judge ordered the company to revoke Musk’s massive pay package, saying Musk organized the payout through sham negotiations.

Amazon’s data center division will pay $270 million to secure nearly 1,000 acres between Atlanta and Macon for potential data center development.

I WENT TO THE WOODS BECAUSE I WISHED TO WRITE DELIBERATELY (ABOUT MURDER)

Author Karin Slaughter is also a big supporter of public libraries.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Atlanta crime author Karin Slaughter just celebrated a huge milestone: Her 25th book, “We Are All Guilty Here,” hits shelves later this month.

  • The Covington native and Georgia State alum writes dark and twisty crime thrillers.
  • Some have been turned into TV: Atlanta-based “Will Trent” is from her “Will Trent” novel series. Her 2018 novel “Pieces of Her” was adapted into a Netflix limited series, and another series based on “The Good Daughter” just wrapped in June.
  • That’s all great. But more importantly, this woman’s writing schedule is ... well, exactly what you would expect from a prolific crime/thriller writer.
  • Rather than being normal about it, she’ll occasionally lock herself up in a cabin for a few weeks to bang out another winner. Icon.

The AJC’s Danielle Charbonneau spent time with Slaughter in her newest writing retreat near Blue Ridge. It’s definitely worth a read.

NEWS BITES

Georgia football debuts at No. 4 in coaches preseason poll

Know your enemies (aka Nos. 1-3): Texas, Ohio State and Penn State.

AJC’s DawgNation celebrates 10 years

You get a top-notch community for Georgia fans, we get cupcakes in the office. Win-win!

The vast majority of U.S. adults are stressed about grocery prices, poll finds

Yeah, thanks, we are fully aware.

A ‘gruesome’ wasting disease has killed off 5 billion sea stars, and scientists finally know the culprit

Bacteria, if you were a little bigger, it would be pistols at dawn for this.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 5, 1996

ajc.com

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

From The Atlanta Journal: The party’s over; life in Atlanta begins returning to normal. It’s time to return to the routine. MARTA stopped running a 24-hour schedule today and is back to pre-Olympic hours. … The lights at Centennial Olympic Park were turned off and the popular gathering place for the Olympic Games became a construction site again.

Wow, that last line hurts. But 24-hour MARTA ... I don’t think they’re pulling that one back out for the World Cup.

ONE MORE THING

Remember last week when we had an “On This Date” that mentioned a mysterious statue in downtown Atlanta? Thanks to a few A.M. ATL sleuths, the mystery has been solved.

The question posted in a 1969 edition was this:

What’s the name of the statue on Hunter Street between Spring and Forsyth, next to the post office. It’s a lady holding a bird. What does it stand for?

I was at a loss because the statue is definitely not there anymore. Thanks to a few insightful readers, the mystery has been solved. The artwork, formally titled “Atlanta from the Ashes,” now resides in Woodruff Park. Thanks, Ward, Bill, Charles, Andrew and Lewis! Our A.M. ATL family never misses.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Supporters greet 12-year-old Yassin Alghalban at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday as he arrives from Gaza. (Safa Wahidi/AJC).

Credit: Safa Wahidi

Injured child from Gaza arrives for medical treatment in Atlanta

Yassin Alghalban, 12, is part of the largest evacuation of injured Palestinian children since the start of this Gaza crisis.

First Liberty family’s contributions flowed to at least 38 states

Contributions from Brant Frost IV and his family fueled their political influence far beyond Georgia.

Change coming down the tracks for Atlanta in Norfolk Southern merger

When the company announced plans in late 2018 to relocate to Atlanta from Virginia, there appeared to be nothing but clear tracks ahead.

The Latest

Supporters greet 12-year-old Yassin Alghalban at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday as he arrives from Gaza. (Safa Wahidi/AJC).

Credit: Safa Wahidi

Injured child from Gaza arrives for medical treatment in Atlanta

A.M. ATL: How to fix MARTA

First Liberty family’s contributions flowed to at least 38 states

Featured

An Amazon Web Services employee is shown working inside one of the company's data centers. (Noah Berger/Courtesy of Amazon Web Services)

Credit: Courtesy Amazon Web Services / Noah Berger

Amazon’s data center division pays $270M to buy sprawling Georgia property

Amazon recently paid hundreds of millions of dollars to acquire a massive piece of property between Atlanta and Macon for potential data center development.

First Liberty family’s contributions flowed to at least 38 states

Contributions from Brant Frost IV and his family fueled their political influence far beyond Georgia.

Derek Dooley enters U.S. Senate race, setting up GOP clash in Georgia

Former football coach Derek Dooley announced he is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia in a bid to unseat Democrat Jon Ossoff.