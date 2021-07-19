A.M. ATL: Justice served, justice sought

Morning, y’all! Had a whole week’s worth of nonsense, and it’s only Tuesday? Blame it on Mercury being in retrograde. You don’t have to be into astrology — it’s just a good explanation whenever things go a little sideways. (It’ll be in retrograde, essentially appearing to move backward in its orbit from the vantage point of Earth, until Aug. 11. Plan your excuses accordingly.)

Let’s get to it.

RIGHTING A 35-YEAR INJUSTICE

Credit: Joshua Sharpe/AJC Credit: Joshua Sharpe/AJC

In 2019, former AJC reporter Joshua Sharpe began investigating a 1985 double murder case in Camden County. The resulting information led to the exoneration and release of the man wrongfully convicted of the murders. Don’t let anyone tell you local journalism isn’t important. It can literally save lives.

Harold and Thelma Swain were murdered in 1985 when a white man walked into Rising Daughter Baptist Church and shot them.

A man named Dennis Perry was convicted of their murders and imprisoned, but his case caught the eye of the Georgia Justice Project.

Sharpe investigated the case, working through thousands of pages of documents and reexamining details. He found an inconsistency in a witness statement that not only undid the case against Perry, but revealed a new suspect.

Perry was exonerated and released from prison in 2020. Another man, Eric Sparre, was arrested and charged with the couple’s murder because of the new evidence.

Sharpe recently published a book about the case and maintains a friendship with Perry. It’s an incredible story that shows how people united by a dogged sense of justice helped free an innocent man.

🔎 READ MORE: More details about the case and Sharpe’s award-winning 2020 article

AN UNSOLVED MURDER STILL HAUNTS MIDTOWN

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

(I did not intend for today’s newsletter to have a theme, let alone such a painful one, but here we are.)

It’s been four years since Katie Janness was stabbed and killed just outside of a well-traveled entrance to Piedmont Park. Her murderer was never found. In fact, no suspects have been named at all.

The murder prompted cries for better park safety. Since the incident, police have added two security cameras to the park’s perimeter.

A bench memorializing Janness and her dog, who was also killed in the attack, sits in the Piedmont Dog Park.

In 2023, the Atlanta Police Department said the FBI was looped in on the case. The APD also said the investigation “remains active and ongoing” and that they are focused on “DNA evidence.”

Janness’ loved ones say they’re frustrated her killer hasn’t been found, and don’t want her death to be forgotten as another unsolved mystery.

🔎 READ MORE: Revisiting the Janness case and what’s changed since then

THE GA BUSINESSES BENEFITING FROM TARIFFS

When President Donald Trump started a worldwide battle of wills over tariffs earlier this year, Georgia businesses were put on alert. Many have suffered since, but some have experienced economic benefits because of their U.S.-sourced wares, even if it comes at a price for their competitors.

Keeping prices steady: Highland Forge, a custom drapery hardware manufacturer, sources and works its metal goods completely in the U.S.

Highland Forge, a custom drapery hardware manufacturer, sources and works its metal goods completely in the U.S. The company’s owners say they’ve gotten new clients who needed alternative suppliers after tariffs hit. While other companies have had to raise their prices, Highland Forge has stayed steady.

Bullish on the future: The founder of Vertical Activewear, a sustainable apparel brand, sources her fabric from American mills, and American factories ink her logos and designs. Her American-made goods have attracted the interest of clients looking to switch supply chains, but that hasn’t translated into a huge business boost.

The founder of Vertical Activewear, a sustainable apparel brand, sources her fabric from American mills, and American factories ink her logos and designs. Her American-made goods have attracted the interest of clients looking to switch supply chains, but that hasn’t translated into a huge business boost. She hopes once policies are more settled, clients may pull the trigger and switch.

The people behind Highland Forge and Vertical Activewear did have one problem in common: finding affordable craftspeople with the specific skills to join their teams.

🔎 READ MORE: How tariffs are affecting more Georgia businesses

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

A judge blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to defund Planned Parenthood by cutting the organization’s Medicaid reimbursements.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins launched a Senate bid with a MAGA-first agenda. His opening campaign video says the state needs “a senator who works for Georgia, not the California crazies or New York nut jobs.”

Synovus Financial Corp. and Pinnacle Financial Partners will combine in the biggest U.S. bank merger of the year. That’s of particular interest to the South. Synovus is based in Columbus, Georgia, and Pinnacle in Nashville. The merged company is planning a headquarters in Atlanta.

ATL CONCERT LINEUPS

Credit: Robb Cohen/AJC Credit: Robb Cohen/AJC

The 2025 One MusicFest lineup has dropped, and the celebration of Black culture is headed back to Piedmont Park in October.

Future, Doechii, The Roots with Mary J. Blige, Ludacris and the Dungeon Family will headline.

The Dungeon Family will host a special reunion of the music collective to honor Atlanta hip-hop great Rico Wade, who died in 2024.

Last year’s event had to be moved from Piedmont Park to Central Park, but we’re back in Piedmont this year.

Marvin Sapp will also be there, which is very exciting. One day, I’ll tell you about the moment Mr. Sapp changed my life.

🎶 READ MORE: All we know about this year’s One MusicFest

Since we’re talking big music events, a reminder that Shaky Knees approacheth in September, featuring Deftones, Lenny Kravitz, My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and more.

NEWS BITES

Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new name for the division housing its Atlanta-based Turner networks in the latest of many name and ownership shake-ups

I’m not sure I can joke about this since I used to work there. Let’s just say they shot down my name suggestion, which was Francis.

Atlanta United buys out a player’s contract for $700K

They’re definitely in “clear out the roster” mode.

Continuous glucose monitors are a trend, but do you really need to constantly track your blood sugar?

Dr. Health Anxiety says yes, but your real doctor may not.

It’s easier than ever to create realistic AI deepfakes, and the solution may be more AI

Please, no more AI. I’m tired of living in a prequel to “Dune.”

ON THIS DATE

July 29, 1969

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

From the front page of The Atlanta Constitution: Action Line. What’s the name of the statue on Hunter Street between Spring and Forsyth, next to the post office. It’s a lady holding a bird. What does it stand for?

It’s commonly called the Phoenix. It represents Atlanta which like that mythological bird rose from its own ashes in youthful freshness.

A few notes here:

This is from a regular column called the “Action Line,” in which people asked any old question about the city and newspaper folks found the answer. I would personally man such a column, provided all the inquiries were about weird statues. After quite a bit of research, I have no idea what the statue is that this woman’s talking about, and I’m a little obsessed. Is this familiar to anyone? Mind you, this was asked in 1969. “Youthful freshness” is a unique way to describe the phoenix. Maybe it’s ancient regenerative cycles in myth, maybe it’s Maybelline!

ONE MORE THING

Another little note: Yesterday in our bit about Dad’s Garage, I said the company invented “TheatreSports.” They did not, though they did help make it a part of DG fame. It’s the mercury in the Gatorade, I tell you. Thank you, you’ve been a great audience tonight! Tip your bartender.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.