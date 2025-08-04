Georgia Tech sets fundraising record, nearing $2 billion goal

Georgia Tech just recorded the most successful fundraising effort in its history, raising nearly $300 million in fiscal year 2025.
With contributions from more than 25,000 donors, it is a significant step for the school’s “Transforming Tomorrow” campaign, which aims to raise $2 billion by the end of 2027.
The initiative has raised nearly $1.6 billion since it kicked off in 2018. According to the public university in Midtown Atlanta, the most recent wave of donations helped to create 82 endowed scholarships for low-income students. The campaign has raised millions for its Pediatric Technology Center and athletic facility renovations and helped launch a fellowship program for graduate students.
With more than 53,000 students, Georgia Tech surpassed Georgia State University last year to have the highest enrollment in the state. And this spring the school announced that it received a record-high number of applications.
“There’s no better investment than Georgia Tech,” president Ángel Cabrera said in a press release announcing the news. “When you support Georgia Tech, you’re investing in an institution that provides students with the best value in higher education and is a pillar of our state’s and our nation’s growth.”
The school is nearing completion of multiple new buildings across campus. The third phase of its Technology Square project, a 400,000 square foot facility featuring a 14-story and 18-story tower, is expected to open next year. So is the Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center. Located on the northeast corner of Bobby Dobb Stadium, it will serve as a hub for student-athletes, with areas dedicated for strength and conditioning, sports medicine and nutrition and analytics.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Upgrades to athletic facilities are part of the $500 million fundraising effort within “Transforming Tomorrow.” That initiative has raised $342 million so far. In addition to the performance center, the money will renovate Bobby Dobb Stadium with chairback seats, videoboard and sound system upgrades. Zelnak Basketball Center will get a new locker room and the volleyball gym will have a widened concourse.
Planning is also underway for an aerospace engineering building and a medical innovation building.
Additionally, roughly $34 million was raised for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Pediatric Technology Center, which has partnered with Georgia Tech for more than two decades. The donations will fund new technologies and the advancement of data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve care for children.
Also, the Georgia Tech Stamps Fellows Program will sponsor a cohort of 10 students annually. This is the first cohort for the fellowship. The financial package totaling nearly $500,000 per student will cover the cost for the expected five years of their Ph.D. program.
