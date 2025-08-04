Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Flood watch in place across state as rare cool trend brings more rain

Metro Atlanta and the state’s western half should look out for possible flooding as many school districts start classes.
A man walks down 17th Street in the rain in May. Metro Atlanta has had a soggy start to August with a flood watch in effect for Monday, August 4, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By
15 minutes ago

Unusually cool, rainy conditions continue across Georgia on Monday, making for a soggy return to school for the Peach State’s largest districts.

Highs are not expected to break 70 degrees, and a flood watch that covers all of metro Atlanta and the state’s western half remains in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,“ the Weather Service warns. Urban areas with poor drainage are also at risk.

Many areas have already seen 1-3 inches of rain since Saturday, and another 1-3 inches could fall Monday. Some locations could even get up to 6 additional inches.

Morning temperatures are in the mid 60s as scattered showers fall, so make sure the kids have a sweater and a rain jacket as they head to school. Atlanta Public Schools as well as the Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett and Rockdale county systems all start classes Monday.

Showers are expected to become more widespread as the day progresses and temps aren’t predicted to break the 60-degree range.

“This is really unusual weather for the month of August,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “(It) could be our coolest day in about 12 years.”

Aug. 17, 2013, was the last time the month saw highs stay below 70 degrees in metro Atlanta.

“This gives you an idea of how rare this is,” Monahan said. “Crazy change in the weather, right? From all the heat we saw just a week ago.”

Last week, the city hit 100 degrees for the first time this year. The high temperatures coupled with high humidity caused heat indexes of 105 degrees or more, sparking heat advisories that covered much of the state.

The cool trend is expected to continue the next several days. Each day will be gradually warmer, but temps will stay below normal at least through next weekend, according to forecasters.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

