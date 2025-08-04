Flood watch in place across state as rare cool trend brings more rain

Many areas have already seen 1-3 inches of rain since Saturday, and another 1-3 inches could fall Monday. Some locations could even get up to 6 additional inches.

8/4 6AM:

⚠️ A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of north and central GA through this evening. Rainfall totals of 1-3" are expected, with localized amounts up to 6".

Be sure to stay weather aware and remember 'turn around, don't drown' if encountering flooded roads. #gawx pic.twitter.com/GW94NGMBk3 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 4, 2025

Morning temperatures are in the mid 60s as scattered showers fall, so make sure the kids have a sweater and a rain jacket as they head to school. Atlanta Public Schools as well as the Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett and Rockdale county systems all start classes Monday.

Showers are expected to become more widespread as the day progresses and temps aren’t predicted to break the 60-degree range.

“This is really unusual weather for the month of August,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “(It) could be our coolest day in about 12 years.”

Aug. 17, 2013, was the last time the month saw highs stay below 70 degrees in metro Atlanta.

“This gives you an idea of how rare this is,” Monahan said. “Crazy change in the weather, right? From all the heat we saw just a week ago.”

Last week, the city hit 100 degrees for the first time this year. The high temperatures coupled with high humidity caused heat indexes of 105 degrees or more, sparking heat advisories that covered much of the state.

The cool trend is expected to continue the next several days. Each day will be gradually warmer, but temps will stay below normal at least through next weekend, according to forecasters.