UGA again No. 1 for research-based products brought to market

The University of Georgia ranked No. 1 among U.S. universities for the number of commercial products brought to market based on university research, according to an annual survey. In fiscal year 2024, UGA partners and startups developed 69 new research-based products — a university record — up three from the previous year.

The products introduced through UGA research include poultry vaccines, biodegradable plastics, virtual reality tools for disaster preparedness, biomedical research tools and various new plant varieties, including turfgrass, blueberries, wheats and peanuts. This marks the third consecutive year UGA has topped the annual ranking of AUTM, a group formerly known as the Association of University Technology Managers. According to UGA, the school has placed in the top five for all 12 years the survey has been conducted and in the top two for a decade. The survey also looks at total research expenditures and other metrics around patents and licensing. “These accomplishments are a reflection of the talent, creativity and dedication of our faculty, staff and students,” Chris King, interim vice president for research, said in a UGA news release. “We’re proud to support an environment where that work can thrive and deliver meaningful impact to people’s lives.” One product from the past year is Weather the Storm, a disaster preparedness virtual reality program. The simulation takes users through the effects of a storm surge in a coastal home, offering a glimpse of the storm’s devastating consequences and providing an actionable experience, according to UGA.

Separately, startup Lectenz Bio released new glyco-research and bioprocessing tools to help researchers study glycobiology, or the function and structure of carbohydrates.

“Moving research discoveries from our labs and fields to the market improves lives and drives economic impact as part of UGA’s land-grant mission,” Derek Eberhart, associate vice president for research and executive director of Innovation Gateway, said in the release. Innovation Gateway is UGA’s hub for technology transfer and startup support. Under the university’s Innovation District and the Office of Research, it works with faculty to protect intellectual property, license technologies and launch new ventures, according to the release. “Universities are not, sort of, in the business of producing products, per se, and so that’s where we need industry partners,” Eberhart said. “It’s really about finding that handoff from university research discovery to industry implementation.” Innovation Gateway has helped introduce more than 1,200 products to market and launch more than 250 companies, according to Eberhart. An economic analysis for last year found that the startups alone from Innovation Gateway have $531 million annual economic impact. Revenue from the products and companies is split between the inventors and the university, helping to fund future research.