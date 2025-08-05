UGA again No. 1 for research-based products brought to market
For the third consecutive year, UGA topped a national ranking with 69 new products based on academic research.
Credit: Andrew Tucker, UGA
Rob Woods serves as president, co-founder and Scientific Advisory Board chair for Lectenz Bio, which got its start through the University of Georgia's Innovation Gateway. Lectenz Bio contributed to UGA bringing a record number of new research-based products to market in fiscal year 2024. (Courtesy of Andrew Tucker/UGA)
The University of Georgia ranked No. 1 among U.S. universities for thenumber of commercial products brought to market based on university research, according to an annual survey.
In fiscal year 2024, UGA partners and startups developed 69 new research-based products — a university record — up three from the previous year.
The productsintroduced through UGA research include poultry vaccines, biodegradable plastics, virtual reality tools for disaster preparedness, biomedical research tools and various new plant varieties, including turfgrass, blueberries, wheats and peanuts.
“These accomplishments are a reflection of the talent, creativity and dedication of our faculty, staff and students,” Chris King, interim vice president for research, said in a UGA news release. “We’re proud to support an environment where that work can thrive and deliver meaningful impact to people’s lives.”
One product from the past year is Weather the Storm, a disaster preparedness virtual reality program. The simulation takes users through the effects of a storm surge in a coastal home, offering a glimpse of the storm’s devastating consequences and providing an actionable experience, according to UGA.
Separately, startup Lectenz Bio released new glyco-research and bioprocessing tools to help researchers study glycobiology, or the function and structure of carbohydrates.
“Moving research discoveries from our labs and fields to the market improves lives and drives economic impact as part of UGA’s land-grant mission,” Derek Eberhart, associate vice president for research and executive director of Innovation Gateway, said in the release.
Innovation Gateway is UGA’s hub for technology transfer and startup support. Under the university’s Innovation District and the Office of Research, it works with faculty to protect intellectual property, license technologies and launch new ventures, according to the release.
“Universities are not, sort of, in the business of producing products, per se, and so that’s where we need industry partners,” Eberhart said. “It’s really about finding that handoff from university research discovery to industry implementation.”
Innovation Gateway has helped introduce more than 1,200 products to market and launch more than 250 companies, according to Eberhart. An economic analysis for last year found that the startups alone from Innovation Gateway have $531 million annual economic impact.
Revenue from the products and companies is split between the inventors and the university, helping to fund future research.
Areas where UGA’s research has historically had a significant impact include agriculture, other life sciences, research tools and technology.
UGA broke ground last year on a new medical school, which is expected to open next year. With this added research capacity, Eberhart said he believes UGA researchers will also continue to make progress in biomedicine.
In addition to the school’s top ranking for research-based products to market, UGA ranked No. 4 among U.S. universities for active licenses with industry and No. 17 in number of licenses and options executed with industry, according to AUTM. The university earned $13.2 million in licensing revenue for fiscal year 2024, up $1.2 million from the previous year.
Fiscal year 2024 was also the first time UGA surpassed $600 million in annual research and development expenditures.
Allison Mawn joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as an intern for the business desk for summer 2025. She graduated from the University of Georgia with degrees in journalism and economics, and will return for a master's. Mawn has prior experience at The Red & Black and 11Alive, as well as in breaking news, local news, editing and digital media.
