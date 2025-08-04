Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football ranked in top five of coaches preseason poll The Bulldogs received three first-place votes. Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton will lead the Georgia Bulldogs, which will begin the season ranked No. 4 in the first coaches poll. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The first coaches poll of the 2025 season was released Monday, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 4. The Bulldogs received three first-place votes. Georgia is coming off an 11-3 season where the Bulldogs won the SEC, but lost in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Ahead of Georgia in the poll is Texas at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 and Penn State at No. 3. This is the first time in the history of the poll Texas opens the season as the No. 1 team. The Longhorns visit Georgia on Nov. 15, with the game set to be played in Athens. Georgia beat Texas twice last season, once in Austin and then again in Atlanta. Georgia is one of nine SEC teams ranked in the initial poll, the most from any conference. The Bulldogs have games scheduled against five of those teams — No. 8 Alabama, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 17 Florida and No. 18 Tennessee. LSU is No. 9, South Carolina comes in at No. 13, and Texas A&M is No. 21. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was one of the voters in the poll, though his ballot was not made public.