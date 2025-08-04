Bulldog fans stand up! We are celebrating 10 years since DawgNation first hit the field. What started in August 2015 as an idea to create a dedicated space for Georgia Bulldogs football fans has grown into a full-fledged media powerhouse— complete with a website, an app, a YouTube channel and multiple podcasts including the largest daily podcast that covers University of Georgia (UGA) Athletics.
Over the years, DawgNation has become more than just a news source. It’s a daily dose of insight and analysis – a front-row seat to the highs and lows of the sport, a gathering place for fans, and a voice that’s followed the Dawgs through every snap and every season.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
The Team
DawgNation maintains its streak because of those who’ve poured their time and talent into it.
- BJ Sweeney – As Senior Director of Sports Enterprises, BJ is key in shaping the vision behind DawgNation’s continued growth and innovation.
- Brandon Adams – He’s kept the red and black spirit alive since the beginning.
- Jeff Sentell – A recruiting and storytelling pro, Jeff’s also been with us since day one.
- Connor Riley – Joined in 2018 after freelancing with SEC Country and has been covering the team ever since.
- Mike Griffith – Brought his SEC expertise to DawgNation in 2018, after starting with SEC Country in 2016.
- Jay Black – As Executive Producer of DawgNation, Jay came aboard in 2023 and has been instrumental in leveling up our multimedia game.
- Kaylee Mansell – A versatile contributor since 2023, Kaylee works both behind and in front of the camera.
- Cody Chaffins – Producer and technical director for all video podcasts across DawgNation platforms. Cody joined in 2024.
- Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Our senior sports editor since 2024, Caitlyn brings editorial leadership and a sharp eye for storytelling to everything we publish.
- Cayce Dunn, Farredeh Pippin and many other current and former AJC members who have helped shape DawgNation to what it is today.
Each of them brings something unique to the table, but they all share one thing: a deep love for Georgia football and a commitment to serving the fans.
Looking Ahead
Ten years is a long time. Lots of changes to adjust to on and off the field, but one thing has stayed constant: the passion of DawgNation’s audience. You’ve tuned in, logged on, commented, shared, and celebrated with us.
Here’s to the last decade—and to whatever comes next. Whether it’s another national title run or just another great Saturday in Athens, DawgNation will be here.
