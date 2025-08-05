Metro Atlanta
5 things to know about the upcoming Atlanta elections

A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at his reelection launch party held at Monday Night Brewing in the historic West End on March 11, 2025. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at his reelection launch party held at Monday Night Brewing in the historic West End on March 11, 2025. (Riley Bunch/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

It’s been awfully quiet inside Atlanta City Hall lately — and that’s not just because City Council members were on summer recess.

Behind the scenes, both political veterans and rookies are gearing up for the nonpartisan November elections where both the mayor’s office and all council seats are up for grabs. Fundraisers are being held across the city and political allies are working to boost campaigns.

Here’s a breakdown of the top five things to know about Atlanta’s upcoming 2025 elections:

1. Qualifying kicks off campaign season

Candidates will flock to Atlanta City Hall the week of Aug. 18 to submit their qualifying paperwork which officially launches their bids.

Although dozens of candidates for Atlanta’s top political positions announced their campaigns months ago, the playing field isn’t formally set until the clerk’s office collects the necessary documents and qualifying fees.

That means there could be ― although we don’t anticipate ― some surprising last-minute candidates. We’ll keep an eye out for any unexpected filers particularly in the mayor and council president races.

Mayor Andre Dickens greets supporters following a press conference to kick off his reelection campaign at his campaign headquarters in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

2. Dickens seeks a second term

Atlanta’s first-term mayor and former council member shocked the city by emerging as the winner of a crowded and highly watched mayoral race in 2021.

His reelection campaign appears to be far less difficult, as he faces little threat from a handful of lesser-known candidates. According to Dickens’ most recent campaign finance disclosure report, he’s raised just under $4 million to fuel his reelection bid and has about $2.2 million cash on hand.

Only one Atlanta mayor in modern history, Dickens’ predecessor former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, didn’t serve a second term in office — and that’s because Bottoms choose not to seek reelection.

So far, his competitors are: Helmut Love, a consultant; Eddie Meredith, a community advocate; Marcus Lamar, a financial manager, Walter Reeves, a former candidate for mayor; Larmetria Trammell and Kalema Jackson.

3. President race pits council member against newcomer

The open Atlanta City Council President seat is arguably the most interesting race to watch this year. Current Council President Doug Shipman made a surprising announcement in February that he would not run again, citing family health issues.

Not long after, longtime Council member Marci Collier Overstreet filed paperwork to run for the open seat, an expected move from the southwest Atlanta representative who has been on council since 2018.

Then in May, well-known Atlanta nonprofit leader Rohit Malhotra also entered the race for the coveted president position. Malhotra is the founder and former executive director of the Civic Center for Innovation, a policy house that often challenges Dickens administration decisions.

Council members (from left) Andrea Boone, Marci Collier Overstreet, Antonio Lewis and Michael Julian Bond listen to a speaker during public comments at a City Council meeting at Atlanta City Hall, Thursday, January 23, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

4. Three council districts are open races

Two Atlanta City Council members also announced they wouldn’t be seeking reelection this year. Along with Overstreet’s vacant seat, that means three spots on council have wide-open races.

The city’s budget leader, Howard Shook, is retiring after serving on the body for more than two decades. His departure leaves District 7, one of two conservative seats on the Council, open for a newcomer.

And Council member Amir Farokhi, who represents District 2, announced in February he planned on resigning to take on the role of head at The Galloway School, a private institution that serves preschool through 12th grade students.

Kenneth French leaves the Buckhead Library after early voting in 2021. (John Spink/AJC/TNS)

5. Important dates for voters are coming up

Here are the most important dates for Atlanta voters to know:

  • Aug. 18: First day to apply for an absentee ballot
  • Oct. 6: Voter registration and change of address deadline
  • Oct. 14-31: Early voting period
  • Oct. 24: Deadline to submit an absentee ballot
  • Nov. 4: Election Day

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

