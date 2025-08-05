1. Qualifying kicks off campaign season

Candidates will flock to Atlanta City Hall the week of Aug. 18 to submit their qualifying paperwork which officially launches their bids.

Although dozens of candidates for Atlanta’s top political positions announced their campaigns months ago, the playing field isn’t formally set until the clerk’s office collects the necessary documents and qualifying fees.

That means there could be ― although we don’t anticipate ― some surprising last-minute candidates. We’ll keep an eye out for any unexpected filers particularly in the mayor and council president races.

2. Dickens seeks a second term

Atlanta’s first-term mayor and former council member shocked the city by emerging as the winner of a crowded and highly watched mayoral race in 2021.

His reelection campaign appears to be far less difficult, as he faces little threat from a handful of lesser-known candidates. According to Dickens’ most recent campaign finance disclosure report, he’s raised just under $4 million to fuel his reelection bid and has about $2.2 million cash on hand.

Only one Atlanta mayor in modern history, Dickens’ predecessor former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, didn’t serve a second term in office — and that’s because Bottoms choose not to seek reelection.

So far, his competitors are: Helmut Love, a consultant; Eddie Meredith, a community advocate; Marcus Lamar, a financial manager, Walter Reeves, a former candidate for mayor; Larmetria Trammell and Kalema Jackson.

3. President race pits council member against newcomer

The open Atlanta City Council President seat is arguably the most interesting race to watch this year. Current Council President Doug Shipman made a surprising announcement in February that he would not run again, citing family health issues.

Not long after, longtime Council member Marci Collier Overstreet filed paperwork to run for the open seat, an expected move from the southwest Atlanta representative who has been on council since 2018.

Then in May, well-known Atlanta nonprofit leader Rohit Malhotra also entered the race for the coveted president position. Malhotra is the founder and former executive director of the Civic Center for Innovation, a policy house that often challenges Dickens administration decisions.

4. Three council districts are open races

Two Atlanta City Council members also announced they wouldn’t be seeking reelection this year. Along with Overstreet’s vacant seat, that means three spots on council have wide-open races.

The city’s budget leader, Howard Shook, is retiring after serving on the body for more than two decades. His departure leaves District 7, one of two conservative seats on the Council, open for a newcomer.

And Council member Amir Farokhi, who represents District 2, announced in February he planned on resigning to take on the role of head at The Galloway School, a private institution that serves preschool through 12th grade students.

5. Important dates for voters are coming up

Here are the most important dates for Atlanta voters to know: