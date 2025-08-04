Business Amazon’s data center division pays $270M to buy sprawling Georgia property Potential data center project joins large industrial project along I-75 corridor between Atlanta and Macon. Credit: Courtesy Amazon Web Services / Noah Berger An Amazon Web Services employee is shown working inside one of the company's data centers. (Noah Berger/Courtesy of Amazon Web Services)

Amazon recently paid hundreds of millions of dollars to acquire nearly 1,000 acres between Atlanta and Macon for potential data center development. Amazon Web Services, a division of the e-commerce giant, agreed July 25 to pay roughly $270 million to buy a 985-acre development site along I-75 in rural Lamar County, about an hour south of Atlanta. The property is part of a large industrial park called Legacy 75 Trade Center, which is proposed to eventually include 19 million square feet of development. That’s the equivalent of about a dozen Lenox Square malls.

The sale by High Falls 75 LLC, the industrial park’s developer, was confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by the Lamar County Clerk of Superior Court. The transaction was first reported last week by local news outlet the Barnesville Buzz. Explore Atlanta was primed for the data center boom. All it took was a spark. Amazon Web Services oversees the online retail and tech company’s cloud computing platform and data center operations. It has been rapidly increasing its footprint in Georgia, announcing $11 billion of data center investment earlier this year. The company did not disclose its plans for the Lamar property, but an Amazon spokesperson said it is being evaluated as a data center development site. “We are constantly evaluating new locations based on customer demand,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We recently purchased land in Lamar County, Georgia, and are performing due diligence in exploring possible data center locations.”