News Test Holly for time published - take 2 This is to test on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, maybe Reddit, and email Alfred Greenlee, a farmer from southwest Georgia, checks the aroma of Bermuda hay to ensure it is in the proper condition at his Green Oak Farm in Albany, GA, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Dougherty County. “I enjoy being outside. I enjoy playing in the dirt — that’s just a phrase we use, playing in the dirt while gardening. I also enjoy being around animals, which is why I bought this 52-acre farm,” Greenlee said. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

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