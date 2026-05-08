News A.M. ATL: Ad nauseam Plus: Morehouse discord, soccer reveal

By AJ Willingham 14 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! Happy early Mother’s Day to all the moms, mommies, mom figures, matriarchs, mom-moms, nanas, abuelas, bubbes, nonnas and gam-gams. I hope the Mother’s Day fairy brings you exactly what you want (a nap). Let’s get to it.

MOREHOUSE MED STUDENTS PUSH BACK Students rally outside the Morehouse School of Medicine. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Students graduating from Morehouse School of Medicine have taken issue with their commencement speaker, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick. About three dozen students held a protest this week, rallying with chants like “change the speaker” and “DEI saves patient lives.”

McCormick, a white Republican from Suwanee, earned his medical degree at the historically Black college in Atlanta.

Students say his views don’t align with best medical practices.

The Trump-endorsed congressman has supported legislation against gender-affirming care and capping loans that many low-income students rely on to afford medical school.

Protests are rare on Morehouse’s campus. Despite the backlash, McCormick says he’ll still attend and his “character and contributions should be judged on merit, not politics or appearance.” 🔎 READ MORE: What students say about his policies

P.S.: To answer a delicate question you probably have, Morehouse School of Medicine enrolled 967 students in fall of 2024. About 4% were white.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. AI MISADVENTURES, PART 938 It doesn't need to make sense. It's AI. (AJC) You know what’s more concerning than AI? Racist AI. State Sen. Greg Dolezal is running for Georgia’s lieutenant governor, and last month he released an anti-Muslim ad that uses AI to imagine … the Georgia suburbs under Sharia law? Sharia law is a loose set of laws and codes in the Islamic faith. It’s been a favorite scare tactic of politicians for decades. In Dolezal’s ad, Claire Danes’ character from the TV show “Homeland” is stopped from driving by a scary-looking man. In another scene, a Muslim figure breaks into a man’s kitchen and attacks a “Happy Easter” cake with a sword. The ad ends with “Keep Georgia Sharia Free.”

This isn’t the first AI slop Georgia candidates have tossed out on the campaign trail. Last fall, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins released an AI deepfake ad of Sen. Jon Ossoff saying things Ossoff has never said.

Rick Jackson has released lots of AI-created content, too, including an ad depicting Lt. Gov. Burt Jones as Johnny Cash.

The trend makes an interesting intersection with the Georgia public’s view on AI. According to an AJC poll, two-thirds of Georgia Republicans and nearly 4 in 5 Democrats say the government should do more to regulate AI.

That bipartisan sentiment is echoed by state legislators on both sides of the aisle.

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed several AI-related bills into law, including a chatbot disclosure, a child safety measure and a ban on unilateral AI coverage decisions from health insurance companies. Still, legislators agree the technology is growing faster than jurisdictions can regulate it. 🔎 READ MORE: How AI has affected Georgia’s top political campaigns MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 💬 Burt Jones is Trump’s guy for Georgia governor. The President reinforced his endorsement of Lt. Gov Jones Wednesday night at a telephone town hall. Tough news for rival Rick Jackson, who has vowed to be “Trump’s favorite governor.” Jackson’s camp is still calling it a win. 🗳️ Is that another bipartisan accord? Kinda. An overwhelming number of GA Democrats (98%) oppose a federal election takeover, according to an AJC poll. About 48% of Republicans do too, which isn’t nearly as big a divide as other issues cause.

NATIONAL SOCCER HUB OPENS NEAR ATL Visitors tour the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center during the opening ceremony in Fayetteville on Thursday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) U.S. Soccer officials opened their $200 million National Training Center and headquarters Thursday, roughly 22 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta, calling it “the home for soccer in America.” The new 200-acre Fayetteville facility is a fútbol showcase, entrenching Georgia as the center of the sport’s growth in the U.S. and bolstering claims that Atlanta is now the nation’s soccer capital, especially as the 2026 World Cup approaches. “There is something incredibly powerful about having a place to call your home,” Oguchi Onyewu, former U.S. national team player and U.S. Soccer Federation executive, said. “Today, that’s exactly what this is — our home, and the home for the entire soccer community in this country.” Onyewu was joined by Georgia dignitaries, business leaders and sports stars, who gathered to christen the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center. The facility includes the federation’s headquarters, nearly 20 soccer fields and virtually every sports-related amenity imaginable for athletes ranging from youth players to worldwide stars: