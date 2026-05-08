News French electrical component maker opens factory in Gwinnett with 300 jobs State and local officials gathered to mark the opening of the company’s new location in unincorporated Suwanee. Socomec makes electrical equipment and components for hospitals and data centers. Its factory in Suwanee is now open. (Courtesy of Socomec Group)

By Kelly Yamanouchi 15 minutes ago Share

A French company that makes electrical systems for hospitals and data centers has opened a new facility in Gwinnett County, creating 300 jobs. Socomec, an industrial group based in France that launched its U.S. subsidiary in 2009, spent $10 million on the new facility on Shawnee Industrial Way just outside Suwanee city limits.

The ribbon cutting this week comes after Socomec announced plans for the new location last November. Socomec North America CEO Michele Putignano in a written statement credited Georgia’s “strong talent pool, infrastructure, and business environment” for making it an ideal location. The company specializes in low-voltage energy performance equipment, designed for power efficiency and reliability for large electricity users. Socomec is expected to play a role in supporting energy infrastructure needs across North America. Georgia has seen a surge in new data center construction, and the state’s largest utility has recently received approval for the largest expansion of its electric infrastructure in its history, mostly to meet the facilities’ power demands.

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson said the investment in the facility reflects the strength of Gwinnett’s workforce.