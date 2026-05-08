French electrical component maker opens factory in Gwinnett with 300 jobs

A French company that makes electrical systems for hospitals and data centers has opened a new facility in Gwinnett County, creating 300 jobs.
Socomec, an industrial group based in France that launched its U.S. subsidiary in 2009, spent $10 million on the new facility on Shawnee Industrial Way just outside Suwanee city limits.
The ribbon cutting this week comes after Socomec announced plans for the new location last November.
Socomec North America CEO Michele Putignano in a written statement credited Georgia’s “strong talent pool, infrastructure, and business environment” for making it an ideal location.
The company specializes in low-voltage energy performance equipment, designed for power efficiency and reliability for large electricity users. Socomec is expected to play a role in supporting energy infrastructure needs across North America.
Georgia has seen a surge in new data center construction, and the state’s largest utility has recently received approval for the largest expansion of its electric infrastructure in its history, mostly to meet the facilities’ power demands.
Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson said the investment in the facility reflects the strength of Gwinnett’s workforce.
Socomec joins more than 20 other French-based companies in Gwinnett County, according to Partnership Gwinnett Senior Vice President Kevin Carmichael.
“Georgia continues to attract job creators across a variety of innovative industries,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a written statement.
The company qualifies for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. It did not receive state grants.