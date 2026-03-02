AJC Her+Story Here are some Atlanta leaders you should know this Women’s History Month Get the rundown on top executives through AJC Her+Story profiles. From left, Delta Air Lines' Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman, Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston and UTA executive Dina Marto. (Miguel Martinez, Arvin Temkar and, Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Entrepreneurs who made it big. Execs leading the artificial intelligence transformation. Leaders in Atlanta’s arts and culture scene. These are the women of AJC Her+Story. For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has profiled female executives and creators around the region and delivered stories on some of the biggest issues facing women in the workplace today.

As Women's History Month kicks off, check out the collection of stories in our AJC Her+Story series. You'll get career tips and life lessons from these female executives. Find your industry of interest and get insider insights. Watch our video series on women and work trends. It's a great way to get a primer on the latest issues and people to know before you head out to networking events and Women's History Month celebrations. And take note: AJC Her+Story continues as an ongoing series.

