Here are some Atlanta leaders you should know this Women’s History Month

From left, Delta Air Lines' Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman, Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston and UTA executive Dina Marto. (Miguel Martinez, Arvin Temkar and, Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Entrepreneurs who made it big. Execs leading
the artificial intelligence transformation. Leaders in Atlanta’s arts and culture scene. These are the women of AJC Her+Story.
For the past
year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has profiled female executives and creators around the region and delivered stories on some of the biggest issues facing women in the workplace today.
As Women’s History Month kicks off, check out the collection of stories in our AJC Her+Story series.
You’ll get career tips and life lessons from these female executives. Find your industry of interest and get insider insights. Watch our video series on women and work trends.
It’s a great way to get a primer on the latest issues and people to know before you head out to
networking events and Women’s History Month celebrations.
And take note: AJC Her+Story continues as an ongoing series.
If you have ideas for women we should profile or stories we should pursue, please email
herstory@ajc.com to let us know. Making a career shift
Pola Changnon poses for a photo at the Atlanta History Center, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Atlanta. Changnon, the former general manager of Turner Classic Movies (TCM), is now the chief content officer of the Atlanta History Center. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Turner built an empire. These women left it — and still shape Atlanta’s culture today. This Atlanta executive went from corporate lawyer to nonprofit CEO At Atlanta event, Hoda Kotb shared how she’s starting anew after career shift Atlanta TV anchor gives rescue horses a second chance Meet the former pop stars on a mission to delouse heads across Atlanta Startup success
Adria Marshall, founder of Ecoslay, poses for a photo at her operations headquarters in Clarkston on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Marshall grew the business from $75,000 in annual sales to more than $3.5 million. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
How a first-time entrepreneur creates a multimillion-dollar business Meet the Georgia manufacturers who stand to benefit from tariffs Jasmine Crowe-Houston went from running a cupcake truck to helping the hungry From Marietta to millions, ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ turns 20 For women, by women: Atlanta’s female-led startups get female-led funding source Metro Atlanta beauty brand gets eight-figure investment, plans major expansion Tech industry titans Tech gurus with Atlanta ties hit it big. What they wish they’d learned sooner. Atlanta tech entrepreneur went from young founder to leading team of nearly 50 Meet Allyson Eman, one of the shapers of Atlanta’s technology ecosystem She took her Atlanta IT firm from basement digs to multimillion-dollar company Meet the nonprofit working to get more underrepresented women into tech Nonprofit leaders
High Museum CFO Bergan Burnett poses for a portrait on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
How to find a ‘career with a purpose’: This Atlanta executive charted a path. After experiencing grief, Georgia therapist launches nonprofit to offer support Why this nonprofit leader says more people should consider careers in tech Scared of AI? This Atlanta nonprofit founder’s advice: Embrace it New salon partnership provides free hair care to Atlanta women, girls Marketing movers and shakers
Alicia Tillman, Delta Air Lines’ chief marketing officer, poses for a photograph at the Delta Flight Museum on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.
(Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Inside Delta’s marketing machine: This exec sees luxury experiences as key. Mercedes-Benz USA exec: AI is ‘changing the way that we do everything’ How one marketing expert rose to the C-suite of a major Atlanta hotel firm Arts and culture
Hala Moddelmog, CEO of Woodruff Arts, poses for a portrait at the center in Atlanta on Friday, November 21, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Hala Moddelmog ushers Woodruff Arts Center into a new era She’s ready to move Alvin Ailey boldly forward 150-year history of Atlanta’s influential food scene largely written by women Famed ballerina Misty Copeland to be a featured speaker at TEDNext in Atlanta ‘Not every day is a slay’: Atlanta stylist Kenzie Welch redefines style Music mavens
Brittney Boykin, known professionally as B.E. Boykin, has compositions commissioned by the Minnesota Opera and the Kennedy Center. (Handout)
Georgia Tech professor headed to the Grammys for Black poetry-inspired works These Black Georgia women are blues legends you may not know, but should The year women ran Atlanta rap’s scene — and made it fun again UTA music exec Dina Marto is the ‘great connector.’ Here’s why Metro Atlanta native Ebonie Ward builds creative hub in city’s music scene Sports highlights
An Atlanta Dream fan cheers during the second half of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff game at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Atlanta.
(Miguel Martinez/AJC)
How the Atlanta Dream built a fan community Atlanta’s first bar for women’s sports opens this week in Pullman Yards Leading in male-dominated industries
Austell Chief of Police Shameta Jones-Harrell poses for a photo in her office on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Jones-Harell is the first female chief of police in Austell’s history. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
First woman named police chief in Cobb County is ready to get to work How one woman worked her way to the top of a motorcycle dealership Just 5% of pilots are women. This Delta pilot has been trying to change that. On anniversary of first woman joining U.S. Supreme Court, watch and read this Hotel leader’s advice for young professionals: ‘Find people that challenge you’ Public service
Metro Atlanta district attorneys pose for a photo outside Atlanta Journal-Constitution offices on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Left to right) Rockdale County District Attorney Alisha Johnson, Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine, Cobb County District Attorney Sonya Allen, Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson and DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Atlanta’s DAs, mostly women of color, are working to change the game Fulton County’s female mayors hope to form ‘supportive sisterhood’ New PSC commissioner sworn in, making Georgia history for Black women Overcoming barriers
Phenola Culbreath, the second Black flight attendant hired by Delta in 1966 is featured in an image showing the uniforms from the late 1960s. (Image courtesy of Delta Air Lines)
As Delta’s first Black flight attendants, they were ready for social change Women in business have made gains in Georgia and the U.S. But gaps persist Thursday is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day. Here’s what that means. Women-focused Atlanta coworking space seeks help to stay afloat Black women’s unemployment is rising nationwide. What about in Georgia? Doing business with family
Mother-daughter financial advisors Mary Ellen Garrett and her daughter Patsy Townsend pose for a photo in Garret’s office in Atlanta on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
This mother and daughter are in business together. How they make it work Mother-daughter team share lessons on navigating the teen years in faith-based book ‘My personality, with my mother’s roots’: Daughter embraces Nan Thai legacy Career tips
Kat Cole is CEO of AG1, and previously was president and chief operating officer at Focus Brands. (Photo: 2021 Business Wire)
Burnout hits everyone. These Atlanta women have advice for managing it. 3 tips on building your personal brand, from marketing experts Packed schedule? Atlanta career coach offers tips to avoid burnout. Workplace trends
Maryam Alavi, a professor of IT Management at Georgia Tech poses for a photo inside the Scheller College of Business on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
AI is changing how we work. The stakes are higher for women. She wanted to empower moms to rejoin the workforce. Meet MomForce. CEOs in Atlanta and beyond: Don’t regress on supporting working mothers. The ‘mental load’ of motherhood is real. Moms need our support Small business stories
Views of the exterior of the Busy Bee Cafe in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
From pig farming to pickling, these Georgia women are cooking up success Why women-owned small businesses are booming in Atlanta Viva Voce Atlanta pop-up offers size-inclusive fashion and community Pilates studio founder moves from tragedy to helping others heal Atlanta launches program to support ‘legacy’ businesses with grants, new app Standouts in science
The founder of Femasys, which makes contraceptive and fertility products, Kathy Lee-Sepsick, talks about the process at the Femasys manufacturing facility in Suwanee, Ga., on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.(Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Meet the metro Atlanta woman who invented a new permanent birth control Her kidney transplant became the subject of her research at Georgia Tech ‘Support for every stage’: How one woman is tackling gaps in maternal care Still tired after 8 hours in bed? Two former Spanx execs could have your fix. Community leaders
President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick delivered her remarks during the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s annual meeting at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. The meeting focused on the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup and highlighted the significance of the state's sports industry.
(Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Katie Kirkpatrick on being a perfectionist, but giving herself grace How do small businesses win big contracts? Women’s group aims to help. She worked on many well-known Atlanta projects. Buckhead is her next focus. ‘Skills of the future’ key for early education, says Atlanta-based Primrose CEO Meet 2 Atlanta women who have been fighting for women’s equality for decades People, not profit, inspire Chantell Glenn to redevelop south Atlanta AJC Her+Story videos
How remote work and culture clashes broke the office etiquette rulebook How workers are redefining loyalty in the age of the career pivot Will your job survive the AI takeover? Burnout cure or luxury? The rise of ‘micro-retirement’ in 2025. Powerful women in music share how TikTok and brand deals shook up the industry She’s revitalizing a once bustling Black business community Her app helps deliver leftover food to the hungry instead of trashing it AJC Her+Story is a series in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution highlighting women founders, creators, executives and professionals. It is about building a community. Know someone the AJC should feature in AJC Her+Story? Email us at herstory@ajc.com with your suggestions. Check out all of our AJC Her+Story coverage at ajc.com/herstory .
As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.
