She wanted to empower moms to rejoin the workforce. Meet MomForce.

Linda Matzigkeit wants moms to feel empowered about rejoining the workforce after taking time off to raise their families. That’s why she created MomForce. Twelve years later after launching, the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta program is thriving. Matzigkeit, the chief administrative officer at Children’s, was building houses on a mission trip in Nicaragua in 2013 when another volunteer lamented that her kids were getting older, and she wanted to get back to work after being home for 20 years.

"She didn't know where she'd begin," said Matzigkeit. "Her technology skills were out of date and so much had changed over the years. I listened and we began to map out a program right then and there as we mixed cement for bricks." When Matzigkeit returned to her team at Children's, she presented MomForce, a program that would educate and empower moms who want to reenter the workforce after taking an extended leave from their careers to raise their children. Her team was skeptical, but Matzigkeit asked them to trust her. The first MomForce cohort launched in the fall of 2013. Children's has sponsored two cohorts a year ever since. Potential associates are required to have a bachelor's degree, five years of previous professional experience, and have spent a minimum of three years away from the workforce to apply. They also need to be available to work 20 hours a week for 12 weeks on-site at Children's. MomForce associates are assigned to various departments, like human resources, finance, and technology, but are encouraged to take advantage of a range of training and volunteer opportunities.

While a job at Children’s is not guaranteed after graduating from the program, 62% of the nearly 200 associates have become Children’s employees, including Robin Ortale.

After staying home to raise her sons for 13 years, Robin Ortale joined MomForce, a program at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, designed to empower and educate women as they re-enter the workforce. (Photo Courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta) Ortale worked in sales and marketing for Eastman Kodak for 17 years before leaving to stay at home with her three sons. “I loved my time at home,” said Ortale, 55. “I didn’t work, but I did volunteer with a neighborhood fundraising group for Children’s. I was even president of the board. But I was out of the workforce for 13 years and that’s a long time. Technology had evolved greatly, marketing was different, and I didn’t know how to approach jumping back in.” Ortale heard about MomForce through her volunteer group and decided to apply for the fall 2022 cohort. She met with an interviewer who explained the different departments at Children’s. “We decided IT wouldn’t be a good fit for me,” said Ortale with a laugh.

After meeting with a recruiting manager in the human resources department, Ortale received an offer. "I was nervous at first because so much had changed, but MomForce gave me so much space and time to learn," she said. "I got back into a routine, and it was such a nurturing environment. I learned technology and presentation skills, met with a career coach, and, when it was over, decided to look for a job within Children's." Ortale was hired part-time in as a family experience liaison. This role required her to visit patients and their families to be sure they were satisfied and receiving good communication. Not long after, a family experience educator position became available. Ortale applied and got the job. "It's a great outlet for me to use my skillset from before taking time off and now," said Ortale. "I make sure everyone is up to date on their certifications, lead periodic trainings, and disseminate information. I went from taking care of three boys to training nearly 60 liaisons in my department at work. I absolutely love it." After staying home to raise her sons for 13 years, Robin Ortale (fourth from the left) applied for MomForce's fall 2022 cohort. (Photo Courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

Matzigkeit said the talent rolling into MomForce is strong. A mix of former marketing executives, attorneys and creatives have joined over the years. At the end of each session, each associate gives a PowerPoint presentation about their experience to the cohort. This experience is often paired with tears of joy and pride. "To me, that's the sign of a rewarding program," said Matzigkeit. With every MomForce session, Matzigkeit shares a bit of personal advice. "I always remind them that I'm a mom first and an executive second," said Matzigkeit. "Don't miss the small things, I tell them. Games, recitals, they'll always remember you were there. You can have it all but prioritize what matters most. Mom first, always."