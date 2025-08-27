Unemployment rates have been on the rise for Black women, sparking a national conversation on whether the slashing of federal jobs and dismantling of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are behind the increase.
“The public sector, and in particular the federal government, really has been a pathway for Black women to earn better wages and to enter in more professional roles for generations,” said Ife Finch Floyd of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute in Wednesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Black women’s unemployment rate has increased from just over 5% in March to 6.1% in April and May. The rate hovered around 5.8% in June before inching up to 6.3% in July.
In Georgia, July data from the state’s Department of Labor shows the overall unemployment rate sits at 3.4%, which is below the nation’s average. The rate for Black women in Georgia is 4.5%, which is also below the national average.
AJC business editor Scott Trubey told podcast host and AJC Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell that it’s still important to look at these trends.
“These things do matter, and they do speak to our economic health. There are some people who will get discouraged from the labor force. They’re having trouble finding a job and will pull out of the labor force,” Trubey said. “And that is potential labor that could help benefit the economy and also benefit the income of families.”
Trubey also said he’s watching how tariffs and federal policies affect the softer labor market.
“All of these things bake into the picture that we’re trying to explain to people what’s happening in the Georgia economy. Right now, Georgia’s economy is standing up pretty well compared to the rest of the country,” he said.
