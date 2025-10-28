How workers are redefining loyalty in the age of the career pivot
Tired of being overlooked? You're not alone. From stalled promotions to toxic work cultures, a growing number of Americans are rethinking their careers — and Gen X is leading the charge. With most workers holding eight to 12 jobs by age 36, the pace of change is accelerating. The forces behind these career shifts are also moving beyond the usual struggles of compensation, growth opportunities and work-life balance. In the modern work environment, your skills may be more lucrative than your loyalty and tenure at a company. Credits: AJC | Prelinger Archives | @saraisthreads; @corporate.sween; @landokalriz; erinmcgoff/TikTok | SideHustles.com | Bureau of Labor Statistics
Southern trail ride traditions honor the legacy of Black cowboy culture
For generations, Southern communities have ridden miles through wooded trails, celebrating a rich equestrian tradition. Credits: AJC|Getty|Beyoncé,803Fresh/YT
Angela Denise Davis wants Black queer freedom statewide
In this "It's UATL" podcast interview, Angela Denise Davis talks about Atlanta’s Black queer legacy and why its influence must reach beyond the city.
The art of the famous Kimball House martini
At Decatur’s Kimball House, French-inspired dishes meet Southern roots — with fresh oysters and a signature martini that define Atlanta dining.
Arthur Blank announces $50 million HBCU scholarship initiative
Arthur Blank’s $50 million HBCU scholarship fund aims to help financially struggling students graduate. Credit: Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation