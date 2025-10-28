News

How workers are redefining loyalty in the age of the career pivot

Tired of being overlooked? You're not alone. From stalled promotions to toxic work cultures, a growing number of Americans are rethinking their careers — and Gen X is leading the charge. With most workers holding eight to 12 jobs by age 36, the pace of change is accelerating. The forces behind these career shifts are also moving beyond the usual struggles of compensation, growth opportunities and work-life balance. In the modern work environment, your skills may be more lucrative than your loyalty and tenure at a company. Credits: AJC | Prelinger Archives | @saraisthreads; @corporate.sween; @landokalriz; erinmcgoff/TikTok | SideHustles.com | Bureau of Labor Statistics

1:49
AJC | 19 hours ago

Challenging but rewarding: Making a major career change later in life

What’s the best city to start a career? In 2025, Atlanta tops the list.

How one woman worked her way to the top of a motorcycle dealership

Today's Video Headlines

Aria is a Buckhead fine dining gem where elegance feels like home

How workers are redefining loyalty in the age of the career pivot

Members of the Dungeon Family share the stories behind their favorite classics

D’Angelo's timeless music made an impact on Black culture

Southern trail ride traditions honor the legacy of Black cowboy culture

For generations, Southern communities have ridden miles through wooded trails, celebrating a rich equestrian tradition. Credits: AJC|Getty|Beyoncé,803Fresh/YT

Angela Denise Davis wants Black queer freedom statewide

In this "It's UATL" podcast interview, Angela Denise Davis talks about Atlanta’s Black queer legacy and why its influence must reach beyond the city.

The art of the famous Kimball House martini

At Decatur’s Kimball House, French-inspired dishes meet Southern roots — with fresh oysters and a signature martini that define Atlanta dining.

Arthur Blank announces $50 million HBCU scholarship initiative

Arthur Blank’s $50 million HBCU scholarship fund aims to help financially struggling students graduate. Credit: Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation