Heat Check

The year women ran Atlanta rap’s scene — and made it fun again

From Bankroll Ni to BunnaB, women dominated rap in Atlanta and beyond in 2025.
(From left): Rappers BunnaB, Bankroll Ni and Pluto took over in 2025. (Jessi Ezparza/AJC | Source: Getty Images, Abbey Cutrer, UnSplash)
By
1 hour ago

It all started with one song.

Whim Whamiee,” performed by budding Atlanta rappers Pluto and YK Niece was released in February. The song’s undeniable it-girl attitude, cocky flair and funny lyrics (“Put some Lulu on this butt, Lululemon”) gained traction this spring, dominating TikTok timelines and entering the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 51.

The track introduced a new order in Atlanta rap, one run by Gen-Z women whose love for the city’s rich music culture is just as grand as their authentic self-expression. For the first time in the city’s historically male-dominated hip-hop scene, women are the main characters — setting the trends and forming loyal fanbases along the way.

Atlanta rapper Pluto released her debut album "Pluto World" on Oct. 10, 2025. (Courtesy of Motown Records)
Atlanta rapper Pluto released her debut album "Pluto World" on Oct. 10, 2025. (Courtesy of Motown Records)

Although Atlanta is arguably known as the rap capital of the world, it previously lagged in producing its own homegrown female stars. Sure, there were artists like Rasheeda and Crime Mob’s Princess and Diamond in the 2000s. Earlier than that, lesser-known female trio Silk Tymes Leather, became the first Atlanta rap act to sign a record deal in the late 1980s, only releasing one album before dissolving.

But none of them reached mainstream success like acts in other metro areas (such as New York City’s Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown, Miami’s Trina, Chicago’s Da Brat — whose career was birthed in Atlanta — and Virginia’s Missy Elliott).

That was until the rise of Clayton County’s Latto in the early 2020s. With her song “B---- From Da Souf,” she became the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to have a gold and platinum single.

Now, in 2025, women in Atlanta rap are crystallizing that momentum into total domination — so much so that it’d be hard not to mention artists Pluto, YK Niece, BunnaB and Bankroll Ni when discussing the year in Atlanta music. They’ve defined the scene with viral hits that harken to the city’s past while shaping its future.

The beauty of “Whim Whamiee” lies in its frivolity. It’s simply about having fun with your homegirls and “forever gettin’ money.” The track’s tone is reminiscent of the brazen, twerk-inducing flow of St. Louis rhymer Sexyy Red (who was featured on the song’s remix).

Simultaneously, “Whim Whamiee” is teeming with nostalgia. The single (which now has 35 million views on YouTube) is produced by trap pioneer Zaytoven, samples DJ Cool Breeze & OJ da Juiceman’s 2012 song “Wham Bam” and nods to D4L rapper Mook B’s “Whim Wham.” The song signaled a resurgence of Atlanta’s futuristic era (a rap subgenre, popularized in the late 2000s and early 2010s, known for party anthems and rap songs woven in pop beats).

More importantly, the track sparked the star power of Pluto and YK Niece (even if they’re not always getting along). Since the song’s release, Pluto has toured with Lil Baby, dropped her debut album and wrapped her first headlining tour last month. YK Niece has emerged as Atlanta rap’s MVP, releasing exciting guest verses on songs with Metro Boomin (“Take Me Thru Dere”), Bunna B (“Innit”) and Belly Gang Kushington (“Friend Do Remix”).

BunnaB performs at Center Stage in Atlanta on Thursday, June 26, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer AJC)
BunnaB performs at Center Stage in Atlanta on Thursday, June 26, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer AJC)

BunnaB has shared similar success. Her buoyant energy and smile are written all over her viral hit “Bunna Summa.” Released in April, the song, which also honors Atlanta’s futuristic era, became a top trending sound on TikTok. There, the artist regularly engages with her 1.6 million followers about the tone and flow of her music. Following the song’s success, she headlined her first hometown show and dropped two projects (an EP and a mixtape via her Artist Partner Group).

“I’m just happy to see all of us coming up together,” BunnaB previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of the new wave of Atlanta female rappers.

Bankroll Ni feels the same. The Atlanta native also went viral this spring with her own single, “I’m So ATL.” The song, which samples Crime Mob’s 2007 track “Rock Yo Hips,” inspired a popular dance that has been performed by stars such as Beyoncé and Ciara.

Atlanta rapper Bankroll Ni, whose real name is Aniya Culpepper, has garnered huge TikTok fame thanks to her single "I'm So ATL," which was released in April 2025. (Courtesy of Bankroll Ni)
Atlanta rapper Bankroll Ni, whose real name is Aniya Culpepper, has garnered huge TikTok fame thanks to her single "I'm So ATL," which was released in April 2025. (Courtesy of Bankroll Ni)

The rapper previously told the AJC that the idea for the song was conceived earlier this year, during a rare snow day in Atlanta.

Today, Bankroll Ni is signed to Columbia Records and managed by Jermaine Dupri. Her hit song has a remix featuring Atlanta rap legends T.I. and Young Dro. In October, she made her One MusicFest debut.

“(The song) was just simply to rep the city,” she shared with the AJC in August. “This my city. I love my city. Can’t nobody take me out my city.”

The music from this new class of rappers has soundtracked Atlanta’s 2025, at a time when the city needed to dance again. After years of deaths of high-profile Atlanta rappers (and the incarceration of others), the sound and abundant presence of these female artists are a balm and source of inspiration for current pop stars (Lizzo) and hip-hop veterans alike (Jermaine Dupri, Young Dro, Metro Boomin).

Heat Check is a monthly music column where AJC culture reporter DeAsia Paige explores the temperature of Georgia’s buzzing, expansive music scene — via the people and places within it. The column includes music news, trends and any Georgia-related music that DeAsia is listening to. If you’re a Georgia artist and have music you want to be considered for this column — or if you just want to talk music — feel free to send an email to deasia.paige@ajc.com. If you’d like to receive Heat Check via email, sign up here. Below is a December playlist

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

