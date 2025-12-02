The year women ran Atlanta rap’s scene — and made it fun again

“(The song) was just simply to rep the city,” she shared with the AJC in August. “This my city. I love my city. Can’t nobody take me out my city.”
The music from this new class of rappers has soundtracked Atlanta’s 2025, at a time when the city needed to dance again. After years of deaths of high-profile Atlanta rappers (and the incarceration of others), the sound and abundant presence of these female artists are a balm and source of inspiration for current pop stars (Lizzo) and hip-hop veterans alike (Jermaine Dupri, Young Dro, Metro Boomin).
Heat Check is a monthly music column where AJC culture reporter DeAsia Paige explores the temperature of Georgia’s buzzing, expansive music scene — via the people and places within it. The column includes music news, trends and any Georgia-related music that DeAsia is listening to. If you’re a Georgia artist and have music you want to be considered for this column — or if you just want to talk music — feel free to send an email to deasia.paige@ajc.com. If you’d like to receive Heat Check via email, sign up here. Below is a December playlist
Heat Check is a monthly music column where AJC culture reporter DeAsia Paige explores the temperature of Georgia's buzzing, expansive music scene — via the people and places within it. The column includes music news, trends and any Georgia-related music that DeAsia is listening to.