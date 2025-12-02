The year women ran Atlanta rap’s scene — and made it fun again

Although Atlanta is arguably known as the rap capital of the world, it previously lagged in producing its own homegrown female stars. Sure, there were artists like Rasheeda and Crime Mob’s Princess and Diamond in the 2000s. Earlier than that, lesser-known female trio Silk Tymes Leather, became the first Atlanta rap act to sign a record deal in the late 1980s, only releasing one album before dissolving.

Now, in 2025, women in Atlanta rap are crystallizing that momentum into total domination — so much so that it’d be hard not to mention artists Pluto, YK Niece, BunnaB and Bankroll Ni when discussing the year in Atlanta music. They’ve defined the scene with viral hits that harken to the city’s past while shaping its future.

That was until the rise of Clayton County’s Latto in the early 2020s. With her song “ B---- From Da Souf ,” she became the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to have a gold and platinum single.

But none of them reached mainstream success like acts in other metro areas (such as New York City’s Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown, Miami’s Trina, Chicago’s Da Brat — whose career was birthed in Atlanta — and Virginia’s Missy Elliott).

The beauty of “Whim Whamiee” lies in its frivolity. It’s simply about having fun with your homegirls and “forever gettin’ money.” The track’s tone is reminiscent of the brazen, twerk-inducing flow of St. Louis rhymer Sexyy Red (who was featured on the song’s remix).

Simultaneously, “Whim Whamiee” is teeming with nostalgia. The single (which now has 35 million views on YouTube) is produced by trap pioneer Zaytoven, samples DJ Cool Breeze & OJ da Juiceman’s 2012 song “Wham Bam” and nods to D4L rapper Mook B’s “Whim Wham.” The song signaled a resurgence of Atlanta’s futuristic era (a rap subgenre, popularized in the late 2000s and early 2010s, known for party anthems and rap songs woven in pop beats).

More importantly, the track sparked the star power of Pluto and YK Niece (even if they’re not always getting along). Since the song’s release, Pluto has toured with Lil Baby, dropped her debut album and wrapped her first headlining tour last month. YK Niece has emerged as Atlanta rap’s MVP, releasing exciting guest verses on songs with Metro Boomin (“Take Me Thru Dere”), Bunna B (“Innit”) and Belly Gang Kushington (“Friend Do Remix”).

