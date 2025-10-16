She worked on many well-known Atlanta projects. Buckhead is her next focus.

Katharine Kelley was selected as the next leader of the Buckhead Coalition and Buckhead Community Improvement District. (Courtesy of the Buckhead Coalition)

Katharine Kelley will be the next CEO of the Buckhead Coalition and the neighborhood’s improvement district.

But now, she’s turning her attention to her backyard in Buckhead by assuming one of the neighborhood’s top civic leadership positions.

From Ponce City Market to South Downtown, Katharine Kelley’s fingerprints mark many of Atlanta’s most well-known projects.

Belinda Ferrell walks past Vickery's bar as she delivers mail in Glenwood Park's retail area. Katharine Kelley will step down as president of Green Street Properties, which is known for helming Atlanta’s Glenwood Park district. (Rich Addicks/AJC 2020)

To assume the positions, Kelley will step down as president of Green Street Properties, which is known for helming Atlanta’s Glenwood Park district .

“I feel like this opportunity really brings together so many of those themes in a way that will allow me to give back on an even greater scale to the entire Buckhead community,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kelley, a Buckhead native, will succeed longtime neighborhood leader Jim Durrett, who announced his forthcoming retirement over the summer. Kelley will assume both roles in January 2026, saying the opportunity blends her Buckhead roots, her decades of development experience and a passion for civic engagement.

The Buckhead Coalition and the Buckhead Community Improvement District announced Wednesday they selected Kelley as their next CEO. Both organizations focus on civic, transit and quality of life improvements in Buckhead, playing important roles in advocacy and neighborhood-government relations.

The decision caps off Kelley’s more than 30 years of working in Atlanta’s development ecosystem. That time includes stints with Jamestown (known for developing Ponce City Market ), Newport (which kick-started South Downtown’s revitalization ) and Post Properties (a prolific apartment developer).

“Having worked closely with her over the years, I’ve seen firsthand her deep commitment to civic engagement and her impressive track record in urban development,” Jonathan Rodbell, chair of the Buckhead Coalition, said in a news release.

Kelley is also a past president of the Rotary Club of Atlanta and a previous member of the City of Atlanta Zoning Review Board.

Buckhead boasts one of Atlanta's most robust skylines, office markets, retail offerings and residential communities. Projects focused on connecting the neighborhood's elements, such as the Beltline and Path 400, have taken the spotlight in recent years.

Through stakeholder collaboration and development tools, the Buckhead Coalition and CID play a key role in infrastructure and projects focused on public quality of life improvements.

“Atlantans now have examples of what a great public realm looks and feels like,” Kelley said. “As they’ve had a taste of that, they want even more of it.”