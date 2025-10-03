The shop, on Cobb Parkway in Marietta, sells new and used powersports vehicles — including motorcycles and street/golf carts — internationally. WOW also offers parts, service and rentals. Recently, WOW added street-legal golf carts to its inventory of powersports vehicles to cater to a wider client base.

WOW was founded as a business called World On Wheels International in the 1980s. Originally, it focused on exporting motorcycles, according to Hunter, who has become a lifelong rider herself. The brick-and-mortar shop opened in 2002.

After 30 years of hard work — 20 of them spent at WOW — and saving up while moving her way up the organizational ladder, Hunter purchased the business in February 2024.

The versatility she developed has been a significant strength. Not only does it allow her to help out wherever needed, it means she knows what her staff needs to be doing — and what it looks like if they’re not.

“I don’t want to hear that you can’t do something,” Hunter said. “If I could do this, knowing where I came from and everything I went through, anybody can do anything.”

She fosters that attitude in all of her employees with cross-training and emphasizing being “all one team.”

‘No different than any other male-dominated thing’

As of 2022, industry experts estimated woman made up 20% of motorcycle owners, according to Motorcycle & Powersports News. While that number is up from previous years, women are still a minority by a significant margin — something Hunter knows all too well. Even her staff is mostly male.

Having women in positions like Hunter’s is important because “we bring a different aspect to the table,” including an understanding of what women are looking for when they shop.

“When I started, there were very few women in powersports,” Hunter said. “When we as women excel in a traditionally male-dominated industry, the world benefits.”

Over her 30 years in the industry, Hunter has seen more women take up motorcycling, especially as vehicles have gotten easier to ride and might not require as much physical strength as in the past.

“What I have seen is women just not being afraid to do it,” Hunter said. “Women are being more adventurous themselves and trying everything.”

A strong community

Motorcycling is a small community — about 2% of the population — but it allows people from all walks of life to instantly bond, according to Hunter.

“It kind of transcends everything.”

Part of supporting that community includes the events WOW puts on, such as open houses and smaller monthly meetups.

This fall, WOW will offer a training school for young riders. Hunter hopes this will help counteract the drop in young riders in recent decades. In the 1980s, lots of current motorcyclists fell in love with riding on their dirt bikes.

“That’s what creates the lifelong motorcyclist.”

Today, most kids don’t experience that, according to Hunter.

Within the motorcycling community, there are people Hunter has known for the better part of 30 years. She hopes to continue to create those bonds and spark that love in new generations of riders.

“One of the biggest accomplishments that I can say is creating lifelong riders,” Hunter said.