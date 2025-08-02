The shop offers sustainable fashion in sizes L to 6X, with plans to eventually expand to a “fully inclusive” size range down to XS. The pop-up, located on North Highland Avenue, carries “independent, people- and planet-first” brands, typically available only online or in limited regions, such as Pamut Apparel, ABLE Clothing, Nomads, TomboyX, Reistor and Tamara Malas.

Zigrang says she set out to create “a community where every size, every shape, every ability, every identity” is included and celebrated.

“Your voice and your perspective matters,” she said.

Zigrang has firsthand experience with the often limited options available to plus-sized women, which inspired her to create Viva Voce. She wanted clothes that she could express herself with and wanted to share that with other women who may not often see themselves represented in fashion.

“Fashion is the first thing people see about you,” Zigrang said. “So you want to have clothes that really express your worth.”

By building an inclusive fashion community, Zigrang said she hopes to help inspire a movement for the industry to become more “welcoming for people of every size, every gender, every expression.”

Part of establishing that community includes making connections with people. Viva Voce hosted an open-call casting for models for a fashion show, which is how Fayetteville resident Darola Cherenfant came across the shop.

“It was just so welcoming, so friendly,” she said. “It felt like a space to kind of actually explore what I like.”

Cherenfant said that the majority of the current fashion landscape, when it promotes only certain thin or beauty-standard body types, “does a disservice to the everyday people that do want to express themselves.”

On Wednesday evening, the shop was filled with lively chatter and music as employees, designers, models and guests mingled and explored the racks. Several attendees were sporting pieces from the store, including designer Tamara Malas, wearing one of her own dresses.

For Malas, the opening was a “full-circle moment.” As a Georgia native herself, she was glad to see such an inclusive shop open in Atlanta. Zigrang was actually a customer at Malas’ store in New York, which is how the two met and eventually began their brands’ partnership. Both share a mission of “radical inclusivity” and a desire to create physical locations where plus-sized women can shop — something that can be difficult to find.

“Just seeing yourself included makes a world of difference,” Malas said.

Along with inclusivity, sustainability is a focus for Viva Voce, the company says. According to the website, the company works only with brands that engage in “ethical production, responsible sourcing and long-term thinking.”

“We don’t compromise on ethics,” Zigrang said. “We are founded on the basis that every human is valuable and, if we’re not ethical and sustainable, that would go right up against that value.”

The Atlanta location is the first physical location and soft launch into the market, Zigrang said. The pop-up will be open until mid-September. Next, Viva Voce will head to New York City for a few months.

But the website’s online marketplace will be up and running soon, Zigrang said, so Atlantans can keep shopping even after the pop-up closes its doors.

“We’re making the experience of being seen, of shopping, of finding beautiful things accessible.”

AJC Her+Story is a new series in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution highlighting women founders, creators, executives and professionals. It is about building a community. Know someone the AJC should feature in AJC Her+Story? Email us atherstory@ajc.comwith your suggestions. Check out all of our AJC Her+Story coverage atajc.com/herstory.