On anniversary of first woman joining U.S. Supreme Court, watch and read this

O’Connor spoke at Georgia Southern University in 1990, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covered it. You can read the article from our archives here.

O’Connor died in 2023. Judge Adalberto Jordan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, who was one of O’Connor’s clerks, shared his memories of her with the AJC after she died.

Here are more ways to dig deep into O’Connor’s life and legacy:

Online

Read

“First: Sandra Day O’Connor” by Evan Thomas is a New York Times-bestselling biography of Sandra Day O’Connor. You can buy the book on Amazon. “Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to the Supreme Court and Changed the World” by Linda Hirshman looks at these two women who changed history. You can buy the book on Amazon.

Watch

Watch this 35-minute interview film on Life Stories’ YouTube channel, in which O’Connor talks about growing up on a cattle ranch and going to Stanford University where she was inspired to pursue law. On Apple TV+, you can buy and watch the 2021 documentary “Sandra Day O’Connor: The First.” The nearly two-hour film highlights political dynamics that influenced O’Connor’s tenure and that still feel relevant today. There are also clips from the documentary that you can watch on YouTube from PBS American Experience.

Listen

While this podcast is not focused on Sandra Day O’Connor in particular, perhaps you’re now interested in learning more about the personalities on the Supreme Court and how the high court affects our lives. Strict Scrutiny is a podcast about the U.S. Supreme Court hosted by three constitutional law professors: Leah Litman, Kate Shaw and Melissa Murray.