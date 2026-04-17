Politics

Have a question about the election? Ask the AJC.

AJC reporters are answering your questions about candidates, voting, the economy, housing and more ahead of the midterm elections. Here’s how to ask.
Illustration by Philip Robibero
Illustration by Philip Robibero
By Staff
28 minutes ago

Georgia’s 2026 midterm elections will affect everything from your money and your home to your health and your children’s education.

But it’s not always clear what it all means for you.

That’s where we come in.

Our reporters have deep expertise in the issues and candidates that matter most.

Tell us what you want to understand about the election, and AJC reporters will break it down — clearly and directly.

AJC reporters will post answers to selected questions on ajc.com as Election Day approaches.

Want more election news? Subscribe to our Politically Georgia newsletter for the latest political news and analysis delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

About the Author

Staff

More Stories

The Latest

Three state legislative special elections head to runoffs

Monday is your last chance to register to vote before the May primary

2h ago
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Dolezal escalates controversial ad strategy in lieutenant governor’s race

PATRICIA MURPHY

Can Brian Kemp’s Derek Dooley gamble pay off?

Keep Reading

State Election Board meets as Georgia faces an election crisis

Narrow elections wins and key losses show Republicans are in for a drubbing

Georgia Democrats try to make their move in a jumbled, low-dollar primary for governor

2h ago

Featured

Georgia Midterms Money

The money race: House incumbents lead in Georgia, with one exception

UPDATE

Christian school football coach arrested, accused of filming under girls’ clothes

GEORGIA DISPATCH

Georgia lost and found: How a phone missing at sea turned up 7 months later.