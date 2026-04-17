Politics Have a question about the election? Ask the AJC. AJC reporters are answering your questions about candidates, voting, the economy, housing and more ahead of the midterm elections. Here’s how to ask. Illustration by Philip Robibero

By Staff 28 minutes ago Share

Georgia’s 2026 midterm elections will affect everything from your money and your home to your health and your children’s education. But it’s not always clear what it all means for you.

That’s where we come in. Our reporters have deep expertise in the issues and candidates that matter most. Tell us what you want to understand about the election, and AJC reporters will break it down — clearly and directly. AJC reporters will post answers to selected questions on ajc.com as Election Day approaches.