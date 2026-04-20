Politics

Olu Brown: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Olu Brown was once lead paster of Impact Church; he retired in June 2022. (Courtesy)
Olu Brown was once lead paster of Impact Church; he retired in June 2022. (Courtesy)
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Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Olu Brown, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia.

May 16, 2021: Olu Brown announces retirement as pastor of Impact Church

Aug. 29, 2024: Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor

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