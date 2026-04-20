Politics

Geoff Duncan: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Geoff Duncan speaks to a group, Jan. 21, 2026, in Marietta, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Geoff Duncan speaks to a group, Jan. 21, 2026, in Marietta, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)
1 hour ago

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Geoff Duncan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia.

WATCH: Geoff Duncan ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview

Aug. 7, 2025: Georgia party switchers face mixed results. Can Geoff Duncan change that?

Sept. 16, 2025: ‘I got it wrong’: Duncan’s policy shifts shape his Dem race for governor

Sept. 17, 2025: Opinion: Geoff Duncan giving Democrats headaches, and a chance

Oct. 20, 2025: Geoff Duncan’s Democratic gamble in Georgia tests party loyalty

Dec. 18, 2025: Opinion: How former Republican Geoff Duncan plans to win Georgia for Democrats

March 17, 2026: Geoff Duncan says attacks show he’s shaking up governor’s race

March 26, 2026: Can Geoff Duncan win over Georgia’s Black voters?

More Stories

The Latest

Xernona Clayton statue installed at the downtown park

Michael Thurmond: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Jason Esteves: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Derrick Jackson: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Keep Reading

Michael Thurmond: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Derrick Jackson: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Clark Dean: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Featured

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

Cardi B says near-canceled Atlanta show is her ‘last time’ at State Farm Arena

Navy veteran charged in fatal DeKalb spree paid homeless man for pistol, DOJ says

BULLDOGS

Former Georgia WR Zachariah Branch arrested in Athens after G-Day