Geoff Duncan: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Geoff Duncan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia.
WATCH: Geoff Duncan ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Geoff Duncan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia.
WATCH: Geoff Duncan ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
Aug. 7, 2025: Georgia party switchers face mixed results. Can Geoff Duncan change that?
Sept. 16, 2025: ‘I got it wrong’: Duncan’s policy shifts shape his Dem race for governor
Sept. 17, 2025: Opinion: Geoff Duncan giving Democrats headaches, and a chance
Oct. 20, 2025: Geoff Duncan’s Democratic gamble in Georgia tests party loyalty
Dec. 18, 2025: Opinion: How former Republican Geoff Duncan plans to win Georgia for Democrats
March 17, 2026: Geoff Duncan says attacks show he’s shaking up governor’s race
March 26, 2026: Can Geoff Duncan win over Georgia’s Black voters?