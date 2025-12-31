Food & Dining Busy Bee Cafe will open third location in Atlanta’s Centennial Yards The soul food icon will open in The Mitchell tower. “Centennial Yards lets us honor our downtown Atlanta roots while welcoming new guests to the neighborhood,” said Tracy Gates, owner and head chef of the Busy Bee Cafe. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Atlanta soul food institution the Busy Bee Cafe has announced it will open its third location, in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards development. The Busy Bee Cafe will open at The Mitchell residential tower at 125 Ted Turner Drive SW with a quick-service format and a bar program, according to a news release.