Busy Bee Cafe will open third location in Atlanta’s Centennial Yards

Atlanta soul food institution the Busy Bee Cafe has announced it will open its third location, in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards development.
The Busy Bee Cafe will open at The Mitchell residential tower at 125 Ted Turner Drive SW with a quick-service format and a bar program, according to a news release.
It will join a second Busy Bee Cafe location coming to Atlantic Station in 2026 that was announced in April. The eatery’s expansion comes nearly 80 years after the original owner, Lucy Jackson, first opened the restaurant in Vine City.
The Centennial Yards location will offer a menu of fried chicken, Southern sides and desserts. The 2,985-square-foot outpost is across the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will include indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a bar program with beer, wine and cocktails.
The Busy Bee Cafe's menu includes Southern classics like oxtail, fried chicken, collard greens and macaroni and cheese. (Courtesy of the Busy Bee Cafe)
Busy Bee Cafe’s Vine City location has been takeout-only since the dining room closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the Centennial Yards and Atlantic Station restaurants will have seating for customers.
“Centennial Yards lets us honor our downtown Atlanta roots while welcoming new guests to the neighborhood,” Tracy Gates said in a prepared statement. “We’re bringing the same intentional flavors people grew up with, preparing true Southern dishes with seasonal ingredients and trusted farmer relationships that keep our cooking consistent year after year.”
The third location will be at Centennial Yards, across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The Mitchell is a residential building with more than 300 homes and 16,000 square feet of retail space in Centennial Yards, the $5 billion mixed-use property being redeveloped by real estate firm CIM Group. The group aims to revitalize 50 acres of land in downtown Atlanta’s Gulch by adding 8 million square feet of new commercial and residential space.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
