Centennial Yards, the $5 billion megaproject under construction in downtown Atlanta, has reportedly landed its latest tenant — music industry giant Live Nation Entertainment.
The company has committed to leasing a 5,300-seat entertainment venue at the project, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The concert venue is a key piece of the planned 8-acre entertainment district in the heart of Centennial Yards, which is being built above active rail lines between Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Five Points MARTA station.
The concert venue is slated to open in 2027, which means it will not debut in time for Atlanta to host eight matches in the 2026 World Cup.
CIM Group, the developer spearheading the Centennial Yards project, and Live Nation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Credit: Courtesy Gensler
Credit: Courtesy Gensler
Live Nation is the latest tenant to sign a deal at Centennial Yards, the 50-acre redevelopment of the Gulch with apartments, offices and an entertainment district, among other components. It will join Cosm, a Los Angeles-based immersive technology and entertainment company, which announced last July that it would occupy a 70,000-square-foot venue featuring “shared reality experiences,” which includes an 87-foot, 12K-resolution LED dome.
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
“This will be the Central Park or Times Square (of Centennial Yards),” Brian McGowan, CEO of Centennial Yards, the CIM executive helming the project, said at the time of the entertainment district groundbreaking.
It owns and operates entertainment venues, manages artists and acts as a ticket promoter through its Ticketmaster subsidiary.
Live Nation is the most dominant entity in Atlanta’s live events industry — by a wide margin. It maintains long-term leases at the Chastain Park, Lakewood and Ameris Bank Amphitheatres, owns and manages the Tabernacle in downtown and operates the Buckhead Theatre and the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery. Both State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, among other venues, use Ticketmaster as their primary ticketing outlet.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
