Food & Dining Here’s what will (temporarily) taking over the BrewDog space in the Krog District LikeMinds pop-up will open later this spring and is slated for a 120-day run. New pop-up LikeMinds will open in the former BrewDog space in the Krog District. It “expands on the creative vision” of Westside Motor Lounge, according to a news release, but brings in a team of Atlanta hospitality professinoals. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Olivia Wakim 29 minutes ago Share

The expansive former BrewDog space in the Krog District along the Eastside Beltline will soon house a temporary pop-up from a collective of Atlanta hospitality professionals that will feature live music, food and sports viewing parties. The pop-up concept is called LikeMinds, and it’s set to open later this spring, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It will take over the 14,700-square-foot space BrewDog left vacant after it closed in early March. LikeMinds is slated for a 120-day run.

BrewDog Atlanta closed in early March in the Krog District. (Courtesy of Amy Curruther) Kelly Campbell, a partner at STHRN Hospitality Co., which runs Westside Motor Lounge, Echo Room and several Atlanta food and beverage concepts, is leading the pop-up alongside teams from Southern Culinary & Creative, Smith’s Olde Bar, Frazie’s Meat & Market and Bunker Design. LikeMinds will be a new concept that “expands on the creative vision” of Westside Motor Lounge, according to a news release. The 3-acre complex in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood is known for its indoor and outdoor spaces and the jazz kissa listening bar Echo Room. The team behind Westside Motor Lounge will open a pop-up concept in the former BrewDog space in the Krog District. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The pop-up will be open daily, with programming developed by Beau Nolen of Smith’s Olde Bar, including live music, guest DJs, a vinyl program, billiards, bar games and sports viewing parties.