Business

Downtown Atlanta’s Hotel Phoenix takes flight, sets opening date

The luxury hotel at Centennial Yards, near State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is set to open next month.
This is a rendering of Hotel Phoenix, a 19-story luxury hotel set to open Dec. 1 at Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Gensler/Centennial Yards)
This is a rendering of Hotel Phoenix, a 19-story luxury hotel set to open Dec. 1 at Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Gensler/Centennial Yards)
By
18 minutes ago

Hotel Phoenix, the first hotel to open within Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta, will open Dec. 1, a significant milestone in the $5 billion redevelopment project.

The name is an homage to the city of Atlanta’s rebirth following the Civil War, with the city’s seal featuring the rising phoenix.

RELATED
John Hope Bryant and Centennial Yards backer launch huge housing fund

The opening comes as Centennial Yards Co. and its parent, CIM Group, push ahead on several key projects across the 50-acre site, the largest project the city has seen in decades.

“The opening of Hotel Phoenix is a pivotal moment for Centennial Yards and for Downtown Atlanta,” Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Co., said in a news release. “It reflects our commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive district that brings people together; the hotel epitomizes the economic rising of Downtown Atlanta.”

The 19-story luxury hotel features 292 guest rooms and suites; a flagship restaurant, Zephyr, featuring Southern-inspired French cuisine; and a lounge for drinks and lighter bites called Bar Z. Other amenities include a resort-style terrace and pool, an 8,200-square-foot ballroom, some 15,000 square feet of meeting space and a fitness center.

Centennial Yards construction was at full speed in December 2024, as the Phoenix Hotel (center) reached the highest point in the structure. The hotel is set to open Dec. 1. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
Centennial Yards construction was at full speed in December 2024, as the Phoenix Hotel (center) reached the highest point in the structure. The hotel is set to open Dec. 1. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
RELATED
Downtown’s Centennial Yards lands popular burger chain

“Hotel Phoenix represents the spirit of Centennial Yards,” Shaul Kuba, co-founder and principal at CIM Group, said in the release. “We are proud to shape a destination that fosters connection, celebrates Atlanta’s character, and creates opportunities for growth across the community.”

The independent hotel is part of the Preferred Hotels Resorts L.V.X portfolio — a collection of luxury lodges and resorts that include Park Lane in New York, Casa Palermo at Pebble Beach, California, The One Barcelona in Spain and Vivienda Al Hada in Saudi Arabia.

Centennial Yards earlier this year opened The Mitchell, the first residential tower within the development built from the ground up. The Lofts at Centennial Yards South, the redevelopment of the former Norfolk Southern office building, opened a few years ago.

The Lofts at Centennial Yards South, the redevelopment of the former Norfolk Southern office building, opened a few years ago. (Steve Schaefer/AJC 2023)
The Lofts at Centennial Yards South, the redevelopment of the former Norfolk Southern office building, opened a few years ago. (Steve Schaefer/AJC 2023)

Next year will bring additional attractions to Centennial Yards, including Cosm, an immersive theater experience for sports and other major events, which will be one of the anchors of a new 8-acre entertainment district. The district will also feature a 5,000-seat concert hall operated by Live Nation, a two-story retail building and a large gathering plaza.

About the Author

J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.

More Stories

The Latest

Salesforce Tower Atlanta

Global software firm announces Atlanta expansion with 250 new jobs

7m ago

Home Depot cuts outlook amid housing slump, consumer uncertainty

35m ago

Automaking is a technology race, and Georgia is ahead, Rivian CEO says

1h ago

Keep Reading

Design firm chosen to turn Midtown Atlanta eyesore into high-profile park

Wellness-focused restaurant coming soon to Eastside Beltline and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

Global software firm announces Atlanta expansion with 250 new jobs

7m ago

Featured

PHOTOS then and now: Hartsfield-Jackson at 100

Why cell service, Wi-Fi have been spotty at ATL’s international terminal

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Georgia’s top Republican US Senate candidates now back release of Epstein files

Falcons put Penix on injured reserve; he’ll miss at least 4 games.