Business Downtown Atlanta’s Hotel Phoenix takes flight, sets opening date The luxury hotel at Centennial Yards, near State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is set to open next month. This is a rendering of Hotel Phoenix, a 19-story luxury hotel set to open Dec. 1 at Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Gensler/Centennial Yards)

Hotel Phoenix, the first hotel to open within Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta, will open Dec. 1, a significant milestone in the $5 billion redevelopment project. The name is an homage to the city of Atlanta’s rebirth following the Civil War, with the city’s seal featuring the rising phoenix.

RELATED John Hope Bryant and Centennial Yards backer launch huge housing fund The opening comes as Centennial Yards Co. and its parent, CIM Group, push ahead on several key projects across the 50-acre site, the largest project the city has seen in decades. “The opening of Hotel Phoenix is a pivotal moment for Centennial Yards and for Downtown Atlanta,” Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Co., said in a news release. “It reflects our commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive district that brings people together; the hotel epitomizes the economic rising of Downtown Atlanta.” The 19-story luxury hotel features 292 guest rooms and suites; a flagship restaurant, Zephyr, featuring Southern-inspired French cuisine; and a lounge for drinks and lighter bites called Bar Z. Other amenities include a resort-style terrace and pool, an 8,200-square-foot ballroom, some 15,000 square feet of meeting space and a fitness center. Centennial Yards construction was at full speed in December 2024, as the Phoenix Hotel (center) reached the highest point in the structure. The hotel is set to open Dec. 1. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

RELATED Downtown’s Centennial Yards lands popular burger chain “Hotel Phoenix represents the spirit of Centennial Yards,” Shaul Kuba, co-founder and principal at CIM Group, said in the release. “We are proud to shape a destination that fosters connection, celebrates Atlanta’s character, and creates opportunities for growth across the community.”