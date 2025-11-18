Downtown Atlanta’s Hotel Phoenix takes flight, sets opening date

The opening comes as Centennial Yards Co. and its parent, CIM Group, push ahead on several key projects across the 50-acre site, the largest project the city has seen in decades.
“The opening of Hotel Phoenix is a pivotal moment for Centennial Yards and for Downtown Atlanta,” Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Co., said in a news release. “It reflects our commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive district that brings people together; the hotel epitomizes the economic rising of Downtown Atlanta.”
The 19-story luxury hotel features 292 guest rooms and suites; a flagship restaurant, Zephyr, featuring Southern-inspired French cuisine; and a lounge for drinks and lighter bites called Bar Z. Other amenities include a resort-style terrace and pool, an 8,200-square-foot ballroom, some 15,000 square feet of meeting space and a fitness center.
Centennial Yards construction was at full speed in December 2024, as the Phoenix Hotel (center) reached the highest point in the structure. The hotel is set to open Dec. 1. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
“Hotel Phoenix represents the spirit of Centennial Yards,” Shaul Kuba, co-founder and principal at CIM Group, said in the release. “We are proud to shape a destination that fosters connection, celebrates Atlanta’s character, and creates opportunities for growth across the community.”
The independent hotel is part of the Preferred Hotels Resorts L.V.X portfolio — a collection of luxury lodges and resorts that include Park Lane in New York, Casa Palermo at Pebble Beach, California, The One Barcelona in Spain and Vivienda Al Hada in Saudi Arabia.
Centennial Yards earlier this year opened The Mitchell, the first residential tower within the development built from the ground up. The Lofts at Centennial Yards South, the redevelopment of the former Norfolk Southern office building, opened a few years ago.
The Lofts at Centennial Yards South, the redevelopment of the former Norfolk Southern office building, opened a few years ago. (Steve Schaefer/AJC 2023)
Next year will bring additional attractions to Centennial Yards, including Cosm, an immersive theater experience for sports and other major events, which will be one of the anchors of a new 8-acre entertainment district. The district will also feature a 5,000-seat concert hall operated by Live Nation, a two-story retail building and a large gathering plaza.
