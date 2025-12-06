Food & Dining Mellow Mushroom returns to downtown Decatur, and more from metro Atlanta’s dining scene Atlanta International Night Market announced it would come to Norcross, El Super Pan shared a Puerto Rican holiday tradition. Mellow Mushroom's revamped downtown Decatur location will reopen Dec. 8, 2025. (Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom)

Three metro-area cooks celebrated a beefy milestone, a new studio for cooking classes opened, a prolific Thai restaurant group announced its next concept and more in the Atlanta restaurant scene this week. Mellow Mushroom's revamped downtown Decatur location will reopen Dec. 8, 2025. (Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom)

Mellow Mushroom will reopen in downtown Decatur More than five months after its sudden closure, Mellow Mushroom is coming back to downtown Decatur. The revamped location of the metro Atlanta-based pizza chain will open Monday with a redesigned interior and exterior, including a mural from local artist Ben Janik. The updated Mellow Mushroom on West Ponce de Leon Avenue will feature a new wrinkle: It will be a test location for new menu items before they’re sent out to chain’s network of more than 160 restaurants. RELATED Mellow Mushroom in Decatur abruptly closes “Mellow Mushroom is Atlanta-founded and -based, and we’re committed to our presence in Decatur alongside the city’s vibrant community spirit,” Ahsan Jiva, Mellow Mushroom’s executive vice president of strategy, said in a press statement. “This location means a lot to Mellow Mushroom, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to return with new energy, reconnect and deliver the best possible guest experience for the neighborhood.” The sudden closure earlier this year was Mellow Mushroom’s second time closing in Decatur. The city’s original location opened in the Commerce Square shopping center in the late 1990s, but closed suddenly in May 2014.

Downtown Decatur went Mellow Mushroom-less for about 2 ½ years until it reopened at its current address. That edition lasted 9 years until its most recent closure over the summer. 340 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. mellowmushroom.com From left: Sammy Cisic of Alpharetta, Artemio Mendoza of Cornelia and Rara Segundo of Mcdonough, the three new Grill Master Legends of Longhorn Steakhouse. (Courtesy of Longhorn Steakhouse) 3 Atlanta-area cooks celebrate super-human milestone Three men from around metro Atlanta have achieved a feat that sounds impossible — each of them has grilled more than a million steaks, according to Longhorn Steakhouse representatives. Only 35 Grill Master Legends, as Longhorn Steakhouse refers to them, have achieved the million-steak milestone, the company said in a news release. The freshly minted legends are Sammy Cisic of Alpharetta, Artemio Mendoza of Cornelia and Rara Segundo of McDonough.

Each of the cooks received a special gold chef’s coat, a $5,000 check and will continue to receive a $1,000 bonus every year that they remain employed at Longhorn, the announcement said. “Grill Master Legend Sammy Cisic serves as an integral part of the Alpharetta team and is known for his pride in the quality of food he puts out for his guests,” the news release said. “Credited for unparalleled passion and enthusiasm in his work, Grill Master Legend Artemio Mendoza is considered the rock of the LongHorn Cornelia team. Grill Master Legend Rara Segundo is known by LongHorn McDonough’s guests to grill fast and delicious steaks.” Other items of interest The Atlanta International Night Market is coming to Norcross for the first time Dec. 12-13, event organizers announced. The 16th edition of the nonprofit, multicultural event will feature more than 60 vendors. It will take place at Lillian Webb Park from 5-10 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 2-10 p.m. on Dec. 13. 5 College St. NW, Norcross. atlnightmarketfoundation.org Holiday drinks at El Super Pan. (Cred: Imprints, courtesy of El Super Pan)

El Super Pan will offer Plato Navideno, a traditional Puerto Rican holiday meal, from now through Jan. 6 at both its locations, according to restaurant representatives. El Super Pan’s version of the meal will include pasteles, arroz con gandules, morcilla and pernil asado. Both restaurants will also feature menus of special, festive holiday cocktails and halls decks with plenty of decorations. Ponce City Market: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2465 · The Battery: 455 Legends Pl., Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com O-Ku Sushi in west Midtown. (Credit: Heidi Harris, courtesy of O-Ku) O-Ku is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in west Midtown by offering a special tasting menu at $100 per person from Dec. 14-20, the restaurant announced. Reservations can be booked via OpenTable. 1085 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com

Khao Thai Isan will open at the Mitchell in downtown Atlanta's Centennial Yards development in 2026. (Courtesy of Khao Thai Isan) More restaurant openings and announcements Khao Thai Isan, a Thai tapas restaurant, will open next year at The Mitchell in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards development, according to a news release. The new restaurant is from sisters Niki and Tanya Pattharakositkul, who were born and raised in Thailand and are also behind Atlanta-area Thai restaurants 26 Thai, Pink Lotus, Blackjack Bar Tapas and the forthcoming Terminal 26 at Ponce City Market. 250 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta. themitchellatl.com Midtown Bowl has partnered with STHRN Hospitality, the company behind Westside Motor Lounge and Uno Mas Cantina + Taqueria, to update its kitchen, bar and branding, according to a news release. The bowling alley opened in 1960 and has withstood the test of time, but its new operating partner plans to refresh nearly every aspect of the business while keeping its vintage charm. 1936 Piedmont Circle NE, Atlanta. 470-291-5585, midtownbowl.com