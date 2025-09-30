Downtown’s Centennial Yards lands popular burger chain

Shake Shack has signed a lease at downtown's Centennial Yards, the project developer announced Tuesday. (Courtesy of Shake Shack)

Shake Shack will take a space that spills onto a fan plaza at the $5 billion project.

Shake Shack will occupy a 3,000-square-foot space that spills onto a fan plaza that can accommodate thousands.

Neighboring tenants will include a 5,300-seat music venue leased to Live Nation Entertainment and a Cosm immersive theater . Ultimately, the district will have about a dozen operators, including other restaurants and shops.

The restaurant — known for its “ShackBurger,” crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes — will be part of an 8-acre entertainment district at Centennial Yards.

New York-based Shake Shack has signed a lease at Centennial Yards, the $5 billion project transforming the stretch of parking lots and rail lines once known as the Gulch. The developer, CIM Group, announced the deal Tuesday morning.

A national burger chain is headed downtown, the latest tenant planned for a megaproject rising next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

“Shake Shack fits a great niche for us,” Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Co., said in an interview Monday. “I think it shows confidence in downtown and in what we’re doing at Centennial Yards.”

Shake Shack could open in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, McGowan said. Atlanta will host eight matches during the global soccer event, prompting widespread efforts to beautify and improve downtown.

New retail and restaurant announcements have accelerated this year at Centennial Yards and the adjacent South Downtown project, which is rehabbing dozens of historic buildings.