Downtown’s Centennial Yards lands popular burger chain

A national burger chain is headed downtown, the latest tenant planned for a megaproject rising next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.
New York-based Shake Shack has signed a lease at Centennial Yards, the $5 billion project transforming the stretch of parking lots and rail lines once known as theGulch. The developer, CIM Group, announced the deal Tuesday morning.
The restaurant — known for its “ShackBurger,” crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes — will be part of an 8-acre entertainment district at Centennial Yards.
Shake Shack will occupy a 3,000-square-foot space that spills onto a fan plaza that can accommodate thousands.
“Shake Shack fits a great niche for us,” Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Co., said in an interview Monday. “I think it shows confidence in downtown and in what we’re doing at Centennial Yards.”
The pick up in interest is notable for downtown, where leaders have long wanted more restaurants and nightlife near the many tourist attractions, such as World of Coca-Cola and Georgia Aquarium.
The $5 billion Centennial Yards project is transforming a stretch of parking lots and rail lines into an entertainment district with about a dozen operators, including restaurants and shops. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
Downtown has about 3 million square feet of retail space, and Centennial Yards alone will add about 1 million square feet to the mix.
“In the next 12 months, we’re expecting numerous new restaurant announcements and openings, primarily in South Downtown and Centennial Yards,” A.J. Robinson, president of Central Atlanta Progress, said in an email.
“Atlantans are curiously searching for new urban food experiences, which they have found in neighborhoods surrounding downtown,” he said. “I believe that curiosity will play out in downtown as well.”
Centennial Yards will add about 1 million square feet of retail space to the mix in downtown Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park. Today, it has more than 600 locations across the globe.
That includes nine restaurants in metro Atlanta, from Alpharetta to the Atlanta airport. This summer, Shake Shack opened a flagship location with a full bar at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County.
Also this year, Shake Shack said it would open an office and training center at The Battery as it plots a path toward 1,500 restaurants across the U.S.