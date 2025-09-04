Business The day has come. Centennial Yards has its first new skyscraper. The Mitchell opens as the first of several buildings slated to soon fill downtown’s 50-acre Gulch. Views of the exterior of The Mitchell, Centennial Yards’ first apartment tower, shown on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

People for decades could only peer into downtown Atlanta’s Gulch and wonder if anything but pigeons could ever rise from its depths. But on Thursday, a crowd of Atlanta leaders didn’t look down. They instead craned their necks up to see a 19-story tower rising above the surrounding sea of parking lots and rail lines.

A grand opening ceremony christened the completion of a 304-unit luxury apartment tower called the Mitchell, the first newly constructed building finished as part of the Gulch's $5 billion reimagining called Centennial Yards. It's a sight some never thought they'd see. "We're actually opening our first brand-new building in the Gulch, which a lot of people thought would never happen," said Brian McGowan, CEO of Centennial Yards. "This is a historic day." City officials and Centennial Yards employees attend the ribbon cutting and unveiling of The Mitchell apartments on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The building is Centennial Yards' first apartment tower. (Natrice Miller/AJC) The Gulch's crater of concrete below downtown's viaducts has enticed Atlanta leaders and developers for generations, but it presented a plethora of logistical challenges. As venues like Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena rose along its borders, the Gulch remained a sunken hole that only came alive for weekend football tailgates. A partnership between California developer CIM Group and investors led by Atlanta Hawks owner Antony Ressler promised nearly a decade ago to change that. They unveiled the Centennial Yards project, a mini-city populated by apartment towers, office buildings, hotels and a new surrounding street grid.

"It feels good to be standing in a building that was a hole in the ground just two years ago," he said. "Now it's this beautiful building that is transforming downtown Atlanta." Centennial Yards president Brian McGowan gives remarks during the ribbon cutting and unveiling of The Mitchell apartments on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The building is Centennial Yards' first apartment tower. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Despite being the face of Atlanta, downtown has struggled in recent decades to remain vibrant. This was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic emptying office buildings and shuttering many of the area's retailers. Building new housing downtown is widely seen by city leaders as a necessary step to replace the activity once brought only by office commuters. Courtney English, the interim chief of staff for Mayor Andre Dickens, said other downtown developers and stakeholders are looking to Centennial Yards for inspiration. "All the folks who are investing in downtown are doing it following (Centennial Yards)," he said. "They're following the lead of CIM." The Mitchell offers a mix of studios and units ranging from one bedroom to three bedrooms. Unit sizes vary from 434 square feet to nearly 1,550 square feet, and monthly rents range from $1,450 to $5,753. This is a staged apartment unit within the Mitchell tower at Centennial Yards, which opened in September 2025. (Courtesy of Connor Barber Freelance Photographer)