Food & Dining A New York-based Irish bar is headed to Atlanta’s Centennial Yards Atlanta will be the Irish Exit’s second location and its first outside New York. A rendering shows the Irish Exit, a New York City-based bar set to open in Centennial Yards. (Courtesy of the Irish Exit)

The Irish Exit, a New York City-based bar, is set to open in Centennial Yards next summer. The bar comes from the popular New York hospitality group that founded and operates the Dead Rabbit, a modern pub named world’s best in 2016. Atlanta will be the Irish Exit’s second location and its first outside New York.

The bar “aims to preserve the warmth and spirit of Irish hospitality,” according to a news release. Its flagship location in Moynihan Train Hall near Penn Station offers Irish and local beers on draft, wine, whiskey, Irish coffee and a variety of cocktails (all of which cost $20). It will also serve an all-day food menu. It will take over a 4,735-square-foot space in Centennial Yards featuring an indoor-outdoor layout with garage-style doors, according to the news release. RELATED More metro Atlanta restaurant openings & closings A rendering of the Irish Exit, a New York City-based bar set to open in Centennial Yards. (Courtesy of the Irish Exit) “Our mission has always been to showcase modern Irish culture and the Ireland of today — one that honors its roots while looking forward — and Atlanta’s Centennial Yards gives us the perfect platform to share that spirit with new guests,” Jack McGarry, co-founder and managing partner of the Dead Rabbit Group said in a prepared statement.