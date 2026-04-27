Business

Waffle House preps for World Cup with new retail storefront

The iconic chain plans to remodel its downtown diner for the global soccer event.
Waffle House plans to add a retail shop, shown here in this rendering, to its downtown diner for the World Cup, according to plans filed in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Waffle House/City of Atlanta)
Waffle House plans to add a retail shop, shown here in this rendering, to its downtown diner for the World Cup, according to plans filed in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Waffle House/City of Atlanta)
By
1 hour ago

When FIFA World Cup fans descend upon Atlanta this summer, Waffle House wants to serve them more than just scattered hash browns. It’s hoping to smother and cover them in branded merch.

The Norcross-based chain appears to see a prime marketing opportunity to hawk T-shirts and hats, and quite possibly, don soccer fans from across the globe with its block-letter logo.

Waffle House submitted plans in Atlanta to remodel its downtown diner next to Centennial Olympic Park. The restaurant would turn what’s now a display window into a retail storefront — in time for the World Cup and for future large events.

Waffle House has submitted plans in Atlanta to remodel its downtown diner next to Centennial Olympic Park, shown here in this rendering. (Courtesy of Waffle House/City of Atlanta)
Waffle House has submitted plans in Atlanta to remodel its downtown diner next to Centennial Olympic Park, shown here in this rendering. (Courtesy of Waffle House/City of Atlanta)

A steady stream of tourists should flow by Waffle House’s doorstep as Centennial Olympic Park hosts a multiday FIFA Fan Festival in June and July. The diner is directly across from the “The Spectacular,” an aluminum sculpture depicting the Olympic rings.

Waffle House’s retail store is proposed to have a glass roll-up door, serving customers from the sidewalk along Andrew Young International Boulevard. But the company said it would not disturb diners inside.

“The retail space will be walled off from the rest of the restaurant and will be separate so that diners can enjoy their waffles and hash browns independently,” say the plans.

No doubt Waffle House has its fans. Born in Avondale Estates in 1955, the 24-hour diner has since cemented itself as a cultural icon. It’s been in lyrics of songs, graced movie scenes and served as a barometer for severe weather events.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Waffle House for comment about the retail store.

About the Author

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

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