Morris Brown reaccredited after review

The college said it plans to expand its hospitality management and workforce leadership programs.

The college said it plans to expand its hospitality management and workforce leadership programs.

The private historically Black college announced it received full accreditation reaffirmation, meaning it will remain eligible for federal funding, a lifeblood for American universities, through 2031.

It said the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, a Virginia-based accreditor, made the decision Monday. That affirmation from TRACS signals Morris Brown’s “sustained success in academic rigor and strengthening academic progress, in institutional operations, fiscal stability, enrollment growth and governance,” the college said in a media release.

It’s big news for the Atlanta college, which lost its accreditation in late 2002 because of financial mismanagement. Morris Brown regained its accreditation in 2022.

“Morris Brown’s reaffirmation of accreditation through 2031, earned during our 145th anniversary year, makes this even more special,” the college’s president, Kevin E. James, said in the release. “It affirms the institution’s adherence to quality and reflects continuous improvement over the past five years since regaining our accreditation following a nearly 20-year hiatus of not being accredited.”

Bishop Michael Mitchell, who chairs the college’s board of trustees, said the reaffirmation validates the board’s commitment to sound governance, fiscal stewardship and institutional integrity. “This is an important milestone for Morris Brown College and a reflection of the work that has been done to strengthen the institution,” Mitchell said. “We will build on this progress and ensure continued strong governance and accountability moving forward.”