Morris Brown reaccredited after review

Once imperiled, Morris Brown College is celebrating again.
The private historically Black college announced it received full accreditation reaffirmation, meaning it will remain eligible for federal funding, a lifeblood for American universities, through 2031.
It said the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, a Virginia-based accreditor, made the decision Monday. That affirmation from TRACS signals Morris Brown’s “sustained success in academic rigor and strengthening academic progress, in institutional operations, fiscal stability, enrollment growth and governance,” the college said in a media release.
It’s big news for the Atlanta college, which lost its accreditation in late 2002 because of financial mismanagement. Morris Brown regained its accreditation in 2022.
“Morris Brown’s reaffirmation of accreditation through 2031, earned during our 145th anniversary year, makes this even more special,” the college’s president, Kevin E. James, said in the release. “It affirms the institution’s adherence to quality and reflects continuous improvement over the past five years since regaining our accreditation following a nearly 20-year hiatus of not being accredited.”
Bishop Michael Mitchell, who chairs the college’s board of trustees, said the reaffirmation validates the board’s commitment to sound governance, fiscal stewardship and institutional integrity. “This is an important milestone for Morris Brown College and a reflection of the work that has been done to strengthen the institution,” Mitchell said. “We will build on this progress and ensure continued strong governance and accountability moving forward.”
Amid its accreditation review, the school received unwelcome attention in January when it abruptly terminated James. It reinstated him a week later when the board determined his firing “did not fully comply with the procedural and contractual requirements outlined in his employment agreement.” Morris Brown has yet to provide an explanation for his dismissal.
As part of the accreditation process, TRACS sent an evaluation team to campus in early February. That team produced a report following its visit, but that report and the college’s responses to its findings are confidential, according to the agency.
TRACS declined to comment on Morris Brown’s announcement.
Morris Brown said it plans to expand programs in fields aligned with Atlanta’s workforce needs, including hospitality management and workforce leadership. The college’s enrollment has grown from 20 students when James took over in 2019 to more than 520 today. Next month’s commencement will feature 92 graduating students, making it the largest graduating class in 23 years, according to the school.
After hearing the news, Jeffery Miller, an alum who previously served on the board of trustees, said the college has “survived many trials” and that he is happy it’s been affirmed for another five years.
“Now, it is time to focus on restoring our buildings to provide adequate classroom space for our growing enrollment,” he said.