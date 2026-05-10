Education UGA student serenades graduating class with ‘Georgia on my Mind’ Marianna Baccus performs the classic at Friday’s commencement ceremony. University of Georgia graduate Marianna Baccus (center) sings “Georgia on My Mind” during UGA's spring commencement Friday, May 8, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Shaddi Abusaid 1 hour ago Share

A University of Georgia student’s rendition of “Georgia on my Mind” is making the rounds online after she brought the house down at Friday night’s spring commencement in Athens. Marianna Baccus, a music therapy student and Tennessee native, sent the class of 2026 off in style with her performance at Sanford Stadium.

As of Sunday morning, video of Baccus’ performance had been viewed more than 61,000 times on X, as it was shared widely by UGA students, alumni and fans. A musical tradition six years in the making, the university said dozens of students audition each spring to perform that “old sweet song” to fellow undergraduates on Dooley Field. “It’s crazy because I have spent my whole life singing. I don’t remember a time where I haven’t enjoyed music. I feel like it’s my identity, and it means everything to share that with UGA,” Baccus told the university. “I’d never sung for that many people before, so it was such a special way to close this chapter.”

At the Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Baccus said she learned to use songs, lyrics and melodies to assist people in healthcare settings. Making and listening to music can help those with conditions such as autism and dementia, she told the school.