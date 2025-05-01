Georgians plan to cut spending amid economic tremors, AJC poll shows

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Only 43% said they expect the economy will be in better shape a year from now, down 13 points from January when voters were asked the same question. Conservatives polled have a more optimistic outlook, with 73% saying they believe the economy will strengthen over the next 12 months, compared to just 9% of liberals. The survey of 1,000 registered Georgia voters was conducted for the AJC by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs from April 15-24. The poll’s margin of error is 3.1%. The slump in Georgians’ outlook on the economy mirrors national surveys. The Conference Board’s monthly consumer confidence gauge declined in April for the fifth straight month, and the group’s Expectations Index hit its lowest point in more than 13 years.

The U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year by an annualized rate of 0.3%, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, as businesses rushed to import goods ahead of Trump’s tariffs and consumer spending softened.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

The economic uncertainty around Trump’s tariffs is already reshaping household budgets across Georgia.

Nearly 28% of those polled said they anticipate taking “major” steps to tighten their wallets, according to the AJC poll. Another 30% plan to make “some” adjustment to spending, while only 4% expect to increase their purchases.

Amanda Brown a product designer in Marietta, feels it every day and said she has recalibrated her financial outlook.

She said her family is buying more in bulk, going to the grocery store less and making fewer “fun” purchases, including postponing a 10-year anniversary trip they had planned.

“This doesn’t seem like a great time,” Brown said. “Will the tariffs hold? Will they get rolled back? There’s just so much uncertainty.”

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Indeed, Trump’s tariffs have shifted day-to-day and sometimes even hour-to-hour.

In early March, Trump announced that he would place tariffs on two of the U.S.’ biggest trading partners, Mexico and Canada, only to walk the duties back a few days later.

On April 2, billed by Trump as “Liberation Day,” the president unveiled a plan to slap 10% baseline tariffs on nearly all imported goods. On top of that, he placed steep “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries. But after a week of steep losses on Wall Street and wobbles in the usually stable U.S. bond market, Trump relented and delayed the duties for 90 days.

In his standoff with China, however, Trump has (mostly) not blinked.

Aside from carveouts for electronics and some other products, tariffs of 145% still apply to most Chinese imports. China has responded with retaliatory tariffs of its own.

A majority of Georgia voters polled said they were not on board with Trump’s tariffs and the price increases many economists predict they’ll bring. About 52% of respondents said they strongly or somewhat oppose the measures, compared to 44% who offered a degree of support.

The situation is causing angst for Georgia businesses big and small, from wine sellers to corporate giants like Sandy Springs-based UPS. On an earnings call Tuesday, UPS executives said they would hold off on confirming their financial projections for the year because of “macro-economic uncertainty” facing customers.

Adam Zarett, a hospital logistics expert in Atlanta who runs a side business installing security cameras and low-voltage devices, has felt the tariff fallout at work. Prices for materials have soared, straining the mom-and-pop shops and small businesses he serves.

At home, Zarett hasn’t canceled discretionary spending yet and still plans a summer vacation. But he said a bigger-ticket car purchase is on hold.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

“I’ve been holding off for the last few years, and I thought if I kept waiting things would stabilize,” Zarett said. “And now that’s not going to happen. So my plan is shifting toward keeping and maintaining our aging vehicles.”

David Austin, a security staffer in Warner Robins, is also scaling back his spending — particularly on tech equipment over fears of an all-out trade war with China.

He’s also buying fewer fresh groceries in favor of shelf-stable goods, shopping at secondhand stores instead of buying brand-name clothes and monitoring his gas budget closely.

“I’ve got the money,” he said. “But I don’t want to spend it because I don’t know what the future will bring.”

— Staff writer Emma Hurt contributed to this report.