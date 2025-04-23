No longer available

This story was inadvertently published before its scheduled time.
Readers write about President Donald Trump and the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.
Man arrested at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall demands charges be dropped
'Someone with no criminal history, a decorated veteran, has been arrested and suffered physical injuries, but also reputational harm,' the man's attorney says.
Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills
Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.
Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead
Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”
Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season
NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.