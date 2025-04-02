Georgia weighs in on tariffs and ‘Liberation Day’

“We’ve seen President Trump talk about tariffs in his campaign, and now he’s doing it in real life,” said Republican Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, who believes the tariffs will drive manufacturers back to the U.S.

But Georgia Democrats worry the tariffs could hurt the economy.

“This is no way to lead a country,“ said state Sen. Rashaun Kemp, D-Atlanta. ”Nobody would lead a business this way. I’m a former principal. I would be called to the superintendent’s office if I was behaving this way.”

The hosts also hear from Georgia businesses weathering the uncertainty.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at (770) 810-5297.