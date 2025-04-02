Georgia weighs in on tariffs and ‘Liberation Day’

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts have the latest on the trade wars launched by President Donald Trump.
Trump has repeatedly called April 2 “Liberation Day,” with promises to roll out a set of tariffs, or taxes on imports from other countries, that he says will free the U.S. from a reliance on foreign goods.
Some Georgia Republicans are in favor of new tariffs on imported goods.
“We’ve seen President Trump talk about tariffs in his campaign, and now he’s doing it in real life,” said Republican Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, who believes the tariffs will drive manufacturers back to the U.S.
But Georgia Democrats worry the tariffs could hurt the economy.
“This is no way to lead a country,“ said state Sen. Rashaun Kemp, D-Atlanta. ”Nobody would lead a business this way. I’m a former principal. I would be called to the superintendent’s office if I was behaving this way.”
The hosts also hear from Georgia businesses weathering the uncertainty.
