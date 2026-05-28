Davido, CeeLo Green among headliners for Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Fest

FIFA released on social media the first round of artists set to play at Centennial Olympic Park during the upcoming FIFA Fan Festival, including Afrobeats superstar Davido, Atlanta R&B singer CeeLo Green and Southern rap group Nappy Roots.
Grammy-nominated Nappy Roots, an alternative hip-hop group formed in Kentucky, has evolved from a major label act to independent entrepreneurs. In 2022, two Nappy Roots members opened Atlanta brewery Atlantucky Brewing, which remains a popular hangout spot.
Cee-Lo Green, shown here performing at State Farm Arena for V103’s Winterfest, is part of Atlanta’s soul and hip-hop royalty. (Kymani Culmer for the AJC 2023)
Others who are performing include Decatur rock and soul band Hero the Band and “Vampire Diaries” actor and singer Kat Graham, a Decatur resident who performs pop, R&B and electronic dance music.
Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Fest, which will have a capacity of 15,000 people at one time, will enable fans to watch key World Cup games on a 40-foot screen and features an entertainment stage, food trucks, artists and a kids area.
Unlike the free Super Bowl fan fest in 2019 at Centennial Olympic Park, which was entirely funded by the NFL, FIFA is not providing funding for this fan fest. (The event featured Pastor Troy, Goodie Mob, Monica and ATLiens, among others.)
Instead, this festival is funded by a multitude of sources — including Georgia World Congress Center operational funding, state-supported public safety and infrastructure investments, FIFA partner activations and revenues from concessions, hospitality and VIP ticket sales.
In a statement provided to the AJC, the Georgia World Congress Center said it “is optimistic that, with favorable weather and strong attendance, event-generated revenue could offset a significant portion of overall operating costs.”
Other cities hosting World Cup games are holding different types of fan fests. Kansas City so far has released the most ambitious music slate — which includes Sheryl Crow, the Chainsmokers, Flo Rida, the All-American Rejects and Gabby Barrett. Miami’s fan fest will feature global music stars Carlos Vives and DJ Cassidy at Lummus Park, and pop-Latin duo Domino Saints at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.